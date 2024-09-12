Warriors ‘Aren’t’ Prepared to Give Young Star Max Extension: Report

The Golden State Warriors will enter the season with a new look. The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson but added multiple pieces to replace him, including Buddy Hield. As currently constructed, the Warriors will need some of their young players to continue to develop if they want to improve upon their 10th-place finish in the Western Conference.

Of those players is Jonathan Kuminga, a 21-year-old forward who’s already entering his fourth season in the NBA. Kuminga is extension-eligible as he’s entering the final season of his rookie deal. The deadline to get an extension done is October 21. If Golden State doesn’t get a deal done, he’ll hit restricted free agency in July 2025.

However, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, with about six weeks before that deadline, there hasn’t been progress towards a deal for Kuminga. According to Slater, the Warriors “aren’t” prepared to give Kumiga a max extension.

“The Warriors aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension (like the five-year, $224-million deal Franz Wagner got from the Orlando Magic that will start at 25 percent of the cap) or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary, league sources said.

“There’s credible reason for Kuminga to believe he can play himself into that ballpark with another leap,” Slater worte on September 12. The talent has flashed for long stretches. The upside remains immense. But Kuminga’s relatively limited track record and protection of restricted free agency gives the Warriors leverage and reasons for patience.”

Why Extending Kuminga Could Hurt the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors showed interest in Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason but didn’t make a deal for either player. Still, the Warriors’ interest shows that they’re looking to improve their roster, and they could jump on that opportunity if one presents itself during the season.

Slater reported that the Warriors’ decision makers like having transactional flexibility and extending Kuminga could hurt that.

“The Warriors’ decision-makers believe their transactional flexibility will be a major weapon in the months and weeks leading up to February’s trade deadline, team sources said…

“If the right deal for the right player or players materializes, they believe they’ll be in position to pounce,” Slater wrote. “Extending Kuminga or Moody would decrease some of that flexibility. It doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a Kuminga extension before the October deadline expires, but it’s all part of an evolving calculus as training camp nears.”

What’s Kuminga’s Future Role?

Kuminga’s role was increased last season, as he started in the most games of his career in a year. He averaged 26.3 minutes per game and had the best statistical season of his first three campaigns, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Kuminga’s 3-point shot took a hit after shooting 37.0% on 2.2 attempts per game in 2022-23. He shot 32.1% on 2.2 attempts per game in 2023-24.

Despite the 3-point shooting declining, his season was a step in the right direction.

Slater wrote that his next step would be replacing Andrew Wiggins and improving his overall play. If he does so, he could be worth the max extension he’s looking for.

“Kuminga’s cleanest next step would be as a small forward replacement for Wiggins in a starting lineup next to Green at the four and a traditional center like Jackson-Davis as the defensive anchor, maintaining an ability to upsize into a power forward for various combinations,” Slater wrote. “If he were able to excel in that scenario, he’d get the 35-minute role he wants and would be worth the contract he desires.”