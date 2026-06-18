NBA Trade Rumors: Draft Deals Loom & All-Star Update

Things move fast in the NBA once the calendar turns to June, and it does not take long to flip the switch from the Finals to the draft … which happens to be next week. That means that the NBA trade rumor mill is humming on high, so we’ll get right into it.

Most teams expect the Thunder to be active ahead of the draft, or at least, during it. The team is weighing what to do with the two first-round picks it has on the books, at No. 12 and No. 17. The Thunder are likely to use at least one, or package the picks to move up, if possible. The Thunder have the No. 37 pick in the draft, too, which has some value–that could be packaged and used to secure a future asset.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy met with the media and said he is likely to use his No. 11 overall pick, and it’s no secret Golden State likes Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg (as well as fellow Wolverines Aday Mara and Morez Johnson). Said Dunleavy: “I think everything is on the table. We’ll look at it all, but I feel pretty confident that we will draft a player. Does that mean we move back, we move up? Something like that, sure. I just feel like, as strong as this draft is, we should come out of this draft with a player, unless something falls into our lap with a veteran guy we think could make a difference.”

As for other veteran targets, Bucks big man Bobby Portis has been connected to a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade as a salary dump, but that’s overblown. Portis is 31 and is signed for two years and $30 million, coming off a season in which he averaged 13.7 points off the bench and shot 45.6% from the 3-point line. “He’s not a give-away,” one Eastern Conference GM said. “There are 29 other teams that could use a Bobby Portis.”

One Star Not in NBA Trade Rumors …

One player who is not getting traction–not yet, at least–on the NBA trade market is Nuggets star Jamal Murray. There has been a feeling around the league that the easiest way for the Nuggets to reset and prep to rebuild around Nikola Jokic would be to move Murray and collect multiple assets.

Murray is coming off an All-Star year in which he was healthy (75 games) and has $160 million left on his deal over three years.

“He is at the peak of his value, but there has not been much going on there,” one exec said. “It would be the right time to move him, but he is a star and it’s never easy to take that leap.”

The Nuggets are in a cap crunch and appear bent on trading Cam Johnson as a short-term way to ease the logjam. Aaron Gordon is also a potential trade target, though his recent injury history has made teams shy away thus far.

The Big Board Starts With Stars



Now, on to the Big Board …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) This does not have to happen by draft night next week, of course, but the Bucks have set their deadline, and it is likely they are sticking with it. But finding a package worthy of Antetokounmpo has proven difficult, and it’s possible the Bucks could push this back into the summer. Boston and Miami are the front-runners, but always look out for dark horses..

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) A Leonard trade is on the backburner for now, as there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. He is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: two years, $104 million, player option.) The Cavaliers are insisting that they can pretty much run things back with their star quartet of Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The math says otherwise, but it does appear that they will do what they can to bring back Mitchell.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The chatter around Brown has cooled, which is what you’d expect. The feeling is that he only is moved if Boston wants to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo in a wider deal.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

NBA Trade Rumors: 25-and-Under Targets

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans are listening. But one exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. Indeed, the Pels are not looking for a slow rebuild, so if he is traded, the bet is it would come before this year’s draft, as New Orleans would want to add a pick from this year’s group, as well as future picks.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the core. But something has got to give, and Mobley has trade value and is overpaid.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Value Trades Among the NBA’s Dented Cans

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league. Minnesota might be an ideal fit, but don’t hold your breath on the Lakers pursuing him, despite what you read.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) The Heat could not get the Blazers to take Herro for Damian Lillard three years ago. Can they get the Bucks to take him for Giannis?

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Giannis, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

Long List of Eastern Conference Targets

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal (to separate teams), to clear out his money.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Western Conference Mix

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The presumption is that, eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. They already look ready, and moving Fox while he still is at the top of his value would be wise. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it moveable.