Kevin Durant Stands Up For WNBA Against Right Wing Critics

Legendary NBA icon Kevin Durant used his platform to show love to the WNBA on media day. The Houston Rockets’ stars answered questions, and Durant was asked about people like Enes Kanter going after the WNBA with negative criticisms. Political elements have become part of the season due to pro and anti-transgender rallies outside of games thanks to Sophie Cunningham’s comments. Fox News and other traditional right-wing outlets have targeted the league with negative stories for months now due to most players being pro LGBTQ.

Durant went out of his way to defend the WNBA athletes and offer respect for how much the league has grown:

“All that stuff is to be noise man. WNBA is flourishing. Look what these women are doing. Look at the money they made over the last few years. Look at the visibility of their league. They got 4, 5 signature athletes on major brands that are representing major brands. These women have brands for themselves the business women for themselves outside of the game. So a lot of that stuff: the politics that they bring into sports nowadays, I understand the messaging behind what they trying to do. But person like me, who just strictly cares for the purity of the sport, I do not give a F about none of that. I care about flourishing and pushing the league forward and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Durant was blunt about not caring about the politics that others are trying to inject into the sport and praised the athletes for the league’s growth. Stars like A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Caitlin Clark have been praised by Durant throughout the years.

Why Kevin Durant Supports The WNBA

Many top NBA stars, like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, love to attend WNBA games when they get the chance. Durant is another one who goes out of his way to support the league and the athletes.

Basketball is a pure love of Durant who does not care about narratives or storylines beyond who is the best each night. Breanna Stewart joined the New York Liberty partially due to Durant’s recruitment when he was on the Brooklyn Nets.

A lot of the criticism towards the WNBA end up being sexist, and Durant has made it clear he stands against that. KD’s mother Wanda being his hero has helped him avoid some of the pitfalls of other NBA players.

Explaining The WNBA Controversy This Season

Durant referenced the controversy being out of his realm as things he doesn’t care about. The controversy technically started when Cunningham of the Indiana Fever commented against transgender women in sports.

Despite there being no transgender athletes currently in the WNBA, protests started to take place outside of games. A lot of these fans found out about the league via political shows and wanted to protest trans athletes in support of Sophie Cunningham.

Forgotten NBA players Kanter and Royce White tried to spark more drama by claiming they were entering the league. The WNBA players have mostly gotten past the controversy by having their best season in many years with all eight playoff teams formidable. Durant is clearly enjoying the season and supports the league.