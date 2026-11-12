Rockets’ Kevin Durant Makes Powerful Admission About Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors lost their eight-game winning streak against the Houston Rockets, but rookie Yaxel Lendeborg continued proving that his remarkable start is becoming impossible to dismiss. Lendeborg produced 25 points and 10 rebounds during Golden State’s 115-108 loss Wednesday.

Stephen Curry exited during the first quarter with abdominal soreness, leaving the Warriors without their offensive engine against one of the West’s strongest teams. The Rockets box office star Kevin Durant came away impressed, according to excellent NBA writer Will Guillory.

“I love his game. He’s a skilled big that can play 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 on the offensive side of the ball. He can shoot it. He can handle it. He’s strong, long and athletic. … That right there shows you he’s a different level of athlete. A winner. He won in college. He’s been though a lot of adversity,” Durant said. “He came here fully grown and he’s ready for anything that’s thrown at him. It was fun to play against him.”

That assessment carries considerable weight from the top of the league. Durant has spent nearly two decades competing against every type of scorer, defender and athlete the NBA can produce.

Lendeborg averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists through his first 11 games. He entered Wednesday shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.3% from behind the arc. Those percentages will eventually settle, but his versatility should remain. Lendeborg does not need one particular matchup or offensive role to influence a game.

Durant also praised something beyond the physical talent. He called Lendeborg a winner who arrived in the NBA fully grown after overcoming adversity. That might be the most meaningful part of his evaluation.

Golden State is not built to wait several seasons for a prospect to become useful. Curry and Draymond Green are attempting to compete for another championship now. Lendeborg’s maturity has allowed him to enter that environment without playing like someone afraid to make mistakes.

The loss to Houston also showed the next stage of his development. Lendeborg scored 25 points through three quarters but went scoreless during the fourth. The Rockets adjusted, the game tightened and Golden State struggled to create without Curry. Learning how to remain dangerous after opponents change their coverage will separate an exciting rookie from a future star.

Durant did not offer empty encouragement after an easy night. He had competed against Lendeborg and watched the rookie challenge a veteran contender. Calling him a different-level athlete and praising his readiness confirmed what the Warriors are beginning to understand. Golden State did not merely find another promising young player.

It may have found the rare rookie prepared to help extend one championship window while becoming the foundation of the next one for many years to come. Now Durant isn’t claiming Lendeborg will help the Warriors win another ring. He is, however, claiming that Lendeborg is certified. That type of praise from one of the greatest to ever play the game is telling, to say the least.