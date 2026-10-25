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BREAKING: Ivica Zubac’s Injury Status In Nets-Pacers Game

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers during warm up before a pre-season game against the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome on October 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

During the first half, Ivica Zubac went to the locker room with an injury.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Status alert: Ivica Zubac (ankle) headed to locker room Sunday.”

Zubac’s Injury Status In Nets-Pacers Game

GettyIvica Zubac #40 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball while defended by Myles Turner #33 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It’s now been announced that he is questionable to return.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Status alert: Ivica Zubac (ankle) questionable to return Sunday.”

Zubac came into the night with averages of 12.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field in his first two games of the year.

The Pacers wrote (via X): “Injury Update: Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game in Brooklyn.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyIvica Zubac #40 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s what people were saying:

@JPadmore92: “Idk what on earth Oubre was thinking”

Tony East: “Ivica Zubac landed on Kelly Oubre’s foot while chasing a rebound and his ankle rolled. Broadcast says he went back to the locker room. To his credit, he battled through it for a few possessions, but ankles have to respond. Larry Nance is in.”

Scott Agness: “I don’t see Zubac on the Pacers’ bench, so he’s presumably back in the locker room for evaluation — and to tape it up.”

GettyIvica Zubac #40 of the Indiana Pacers dunks over Jeremiah Fears #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Smoothie King Center on October 21, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

@etxvvv: “both my centers injured on fantasy great.”

@JohnnyCoolidge: “Hi there, this is very bad news”

@KeklordSama: “Great going Kelly Oubre”

Looking At Zubac

GettyIvica Zubac #40 of the Los Angeles Clippers during warm up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome on November 12, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Zubac was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Lakers before a trade sent him to the LA Clippers.

In 2025, Zubac had averages of 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers acquired him in a trade last season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on February 5): “The Pacers are sending Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick to the Clippers for Zubac and Kobe Brown, sources tell ESPN.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: Ivica Zubac’s Injury Status In Nets-Pacers Game

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