BREAKING: Ivica Zubac’s Injury Status In Nets-Pacers Game

On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

During the first half, Ivica Zubac went to the locker room with an injury.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Status alert: Ivica Zubac (ankle) headed to locker room Sunday.”

Zubac’s Injury Status In Nets-Pacers Game

It’s now been announced that he is questionable to return.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Status alert: Ivica Zubac (ankle) questionable to return Sunday.”

Zubac came into the night with averages of 12.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field in his first two games of the year.

The Pacers wrote (via X): “Injury Update: Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game in Brooklyn.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@JPadmore92: “Idk what on earth Oubre was thinking”

Tony East: “Ivica Zubac landed on Kelly Oubre’s foot while chasing a rebound and his ankle rolled. Broadcast says he went back to the locker room. To his credit, he battled through it for a few possessions, but ankles have to respond. Larry Nance is in.”

Scott Agness: “I don’t see Zubac on the Pacers’ bench, so he’s presumably back in the locker room for evaluation — and to tape it up.”

@etxvvv: “both my centers injured on fantasy great.”

@JohnnyCoolidge: “Hi there, this is very bad news”

@KeklordSama: “Great going Kelly Oubre”

Looking At Zubac

Zubac was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Lakers before a trade sent him to the LA Clippers.

In 2025, Zubac had averages of 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers acquired him in a trade last season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on February 5): “The Pacers are sending Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick to the Clippers for Zubac and Kobe Brown, sources tell ESPN.”