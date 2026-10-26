Clippers Commentator Sends Clear Message About Kris Dunn After Jalen Williams Injury 

A Los Angeles Clippers commentator and a former NBA player has made a clear statement about Kris Dunn after he was involved in Jalen Williams’ catastrophic injury on Sunday night.

Jim Jackson, who played 14 seasons on 12 teams in the NBA, reiterated that Clippers guard Dunn is not a dirty player and should not be misconstrued as the reason why OKC Thunder’s Williams injured his left ankle in a drive late in the fourth quarter.

“Kris Dunn is not a dirty player,” he said after the Clippers broadcast the game. “It’s unfortunate that it has happened. We are sending prayers to him and his family and the rest of the organization.”

Jim Jackson: "Kris Dunn is not a dirty player" https://t.co/VSrVPKbvi8 pic.twitter.com/tSxGsVlK6q — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) October 26, 2026

What Kris Dunn Did Before Jalen Williams Injury?

Dunn was assessed a flagrant-1 foul following a mid-air contact that resulted in a gruesome, lower-leg injury to Williams.

With 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams drove toward the basket for a dunk and was sandwiched in mid-air by the LA Clippers defender from behind and Derrick Jones Jr. from the front. The contact from Dunn disrupted Williams’ balance, causing him to fall awkwardly and pin his left leg underneath the full weight of his body.

The impact left Williams severely injured, requiring medical staff to place his leg in an air cast and wheel him off the floor on a stretcher while his teammates, especially two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, looked on in visible shock.

Gilgeous-Alexander even cried during the post-game interview.

The Thunder won the game over the Clippers, 108-101, but a bigger challenge face the team without Williams.

Thunder Veteran Shares How Resilient Jalen Williams Is

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso told a story about Jalen Williams’ resilience against any adversity.

“(JDub) is a resilient human being. He has great parents, comes from a great family of I think hard work and love and putting your best forward at all times. The couple years I’ve been here, getting to know his mom and dad I know that they raised their children right,” Caruso said after the Clippers game.

“And I think those characteristics and qualities are instilled in him as a person. A certain point you can’t be a victim anymore, and you have to take the adversity head on and kind of fight back. And he’s continued to do that, and I know he’ll continue to do it moving forward.”

Caruso also talked about the emotions surrounding Williams’ injury, which included those from the Clippers side.

“There’s no getting around feeling bad for Dub feeling sorry for him. All the emotions that come with somebody getting stretchered off the court that’s your teammate,” he said.

“All the things that he’s been through and the adversity he’s been through to work and get back, and then have something else kind of freak happen to you it stings…it’s just about being there for him and then being professional when it comes to playing basketball. There’s no way to kind of sugarcoat it and get around it and act like you’re not affected by it. You are.”

Williams is expected to miss an extended period of time because of the injury. No official diagnosis yet from the team, as of writing.