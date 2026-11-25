Before Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprised Pat McAfee Show viewers on Wednesday afternoon, the former Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul joined the show.

He was asked about what has become sort of a bizarre situation with Rodgers and the Steelers, and seemingly compared it to his situation from last season

“You see what happened to me last year?” Paul said when McAfee asked whether the NBA had a situation similar to the sudden benching of Rodgers.

“It’s tough,” Paul said. “Especially given the existing history of the relationship [between Rodgers and Mike McCarthy]. I think everything is all going to be about the communication of how it went down, how it happened. Things happen. Everything is all about the betterment of the team, but the communication aspect is huge. Mine wasn’t the greatest.”

The Chris Paul Situation

Before the 2025-2026 NBA season, Chris Paul signed a one-year deal with the Clippers.

It was revealed that Paul was going to retire after the season. He was spending his final lap around the NBA with a team he spent plenty of time with throughout his career.

Unfortunately, Paul was sent home after just 16 games with the team. It was an abrupt decision made by the Clippers and sent shockwaves across the league.

After Paul was informed that he was finished on the Clippers, many believed that he was done dirty by the organization. Paul wouldn’t continue playing after. He decided to call it a career, rather than going through a true final farewell tour.

Aaron Rodgers Calls It Quits

The Steelers informed Rodgers that he was getting benched before Week 12.

After airing dirty laundry on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers made it clear that he was finished in Pittsburgh.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported shortly after the appearance that Rodgers “requested to be released,” and the Steelers would grant it.

Unlike Paul, it seems like Rodgers might still be willing to play to close out his career with a true season played.