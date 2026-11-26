The Clippers have reached a milestone nobody else in the league can claim, and it isn’t a good one. The Los Angeles Clippers lost 115-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA Cup game Wednesday night, falling to 0-9 on the road. They’re the only NBA team still without a road win this season. The Clippers road woes closed out a 0-4 trip in which every loss came by at least 10 points.

Clippers Road Woes: 0-9 Away From Home and Counting

Los Angeles is 4-13 overall, but the road record is the glaring part. No other team is without a road win, and this game never gave the Clippers a chance to change that.

Memphis led 32-15 after the first quarter. The Clippers cut it to one possession early in the third with a 5-0 run, then Memphis answered with an 18-2 run and took an 82-69 lead into the fourth. L.A. never led, trailed by as many as 22, and never got closer than 13 in the final period.

What Went Wrong in Memphis

Brandon Ingram, in his second game back from a right heel injury, led the Clippers with 18 points. Rui Hachimura had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Kris Dunn scored 12. Darius Garland was held to a season-low 12 points.

The Clippers shot just 38.8% from the field. Memphis shot 49%, won the paint 60-50, and still beat them while going 11-of-42 from three, despite the Grizzlies being the league’s best three-point-shooting team. Jaylen Wells scored 19, Ty Jerome had 17 points and seven assists, Cam Spencer added 16 off the bench, and Cedric Coward had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Los Angeles did make 25 of 28 free throws, but that was the only place it kept pace.

A Pattern, Not a Blip

The trouble isn’t just this game. Over the whole trip and their last five games, the Clippers have collapsed in the second half and allowed a double-digit run. For a team that ranks in the top 10 in steals, they’ve recorded only 13 over their last three games.

Memphis has won seven of its last eight. Los Angeles, meanwhile, keeps looking for a way to win away from home. Until it finds one, the Clippers road woes will keep following the team, and they’re the kind of record that quickly goes from an odd stat to a defining one.