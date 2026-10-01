Austin Reaves sends warning about Lakers’ defense

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the opening two days of training camp blending nine newcomers into a reshaped roster. Despite the demanding practices and limited time together, Austin Reaves already sees a defensive identity that could raise the team’s ceiling, the LA Times reports.

“Let me tell you, trying to score on Matisse and Ziaire, especially with Adou out there too, and then Walker on the back line, is not easy,” Reaves told reporters Wednesday. “I had to deal with that all day yesterday and today, and it’s not fun. So, defensively, we’re going to be much better. Those guys compete every possession, and then everybody else, you know, fills in their roles and plays the right way. So, yeah, I see how special we can be.”

Reaves named Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Adou Thiero as the perimeter defenders who have challenged him throughout camp. Behind them stands 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler, whose rim protection gives that group another obstacle for opposing scorers.

That combination has made an immediate impression on Reaves. When asked whether this roster carries the foundation of a championship team, he answered, “I do.”

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Lakers’ open starting spots put defense in focus

JJ Redick has indicated that three places in the starting lineup already have owners, leaving two jobs available. The players competing for those openings have also made it clear that supporting Reaves and Luka Doncic requires defense and reliable shooting.

Thybulle did not forcefully campaign for a starting role during Lakers Media Day, even after his agent made a case for him. Still, the veteran wing understands why his skill set could complement Los Angeles’ leading guards.

“Austin and Luka both thrive with 3-and-D players around them, I think on the offensive end and especially on the defensive end,” Thybulle said.

Jake LaRavia presented another version of the same approach. He discussed strengthening the mental part of his game over the summer while identifying his jumper as a specific on-court priority.

Both comments reflect the requirements surrounding the final lineup decisions. Doncic and Reaves can generate favorable scoring chances, while the players beside them must convert those looks and absorb difficult defensive assignments.

Reaves sees championship potential after two practices

The Lakers have not needed weeks of camp for Reaves to notice a meaningful change. Two sessions against the team’s length, activity and rim protection were enough to strengthen his confidence in its defensive outlook.

“I left here yesterday and headed to the golf course and was very excited on the drive over there with how yesterday went and kind of what I’ve seen this team could be,” Reaves said.

Los Angeles’ formula does not need unnecessary complication. Doncic and Reaves will carry major offensive responsibility, Kessler can protect the basket, and the group of wings can compete for the assignments that place the most pressure on a defense.

The open starting positions should also keep the intensity high throughout camp. Thybulle, Williams, Thiero and LaRavia each offer qualities that could help the Lakers construct the right lineup around their backcourt.

Reaves’ comments do not guarantee where that process will lead, but they establish what has stood out first. Before the Lakers have settled every role, their defense has already made scoring miserable for one of their own best offensive players.