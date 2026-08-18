Lakers Have Clear Path To Klay Thompson Trade After Miami Heat Decision

Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks is on the trade block, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are the two teams leading the race to land the four-time NBA champion. But with Dallas not wanting to buy out the remainder of Thompson’s contract, a trade appears to be the most likely way the 36-year-old ends up on either team.

Though many believe the Heat are the top landing spot for Thompson, Miami is reportedly only interested if the shooting guard is bought out. And though that can’t be ruled out, a clear path for him joining the Lakers has opened up.

If the Lakers can offer a decent enough trade package to the Mavericks, the franchise could land Thompson on the wing next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, using him as a much-needed shooter with veteran experience for at least next season.

Lakers Have Clear Path To A Klay Thompson Trade After Miami Heat Decision

If Los Angeles really wants Thompson, he’s likely not coming for free.

That’s based on a recent report from NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, who said that while the Lakers and Heat are the two top landing spots for Thompson, Dallas isn’t giving him up for nothing.

“The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

Additionally, Heat insider Ethan Skolnick reported the South Beach franchise isn’t looking to give up assets in a trade for the 36-year-old in the last year of his deal, instead hoping to land him on the buyout market.

“The Heat are not trading for Klay. I would be very surprised (if they do),” he said on a recent YouTube show. “It’s just not really an option, from what I understand. And there’s various reasons for that.”

League insider Marc Stein added to that sentiment, saying that while Miami is ‘desperate’ for Thompson, they would want to sign him as a free agent rather than through a trade.

The Miami Heat are DESPERATE for Klay Thompson, per @TheSteinLine “To this point the Mavs position has not changed. They would prefer to trade him (Klay Thompson). — All we know is, Miami is desperate for Klay Thompson but they want to sign him as a free agent. They would not… https://t.co/tBVI9LI9Uo pic.twitter.com/CrnYbqBD4e — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 17, 2026

“Really, all we know is Miami is desperate for Klay Thompson,” Stein said. “But they want to sign him as a free agent. And they would not be the only team interested, obviously. But to this point, no indication that the Mavs’ position has changed.”

Stein also reported Thompson and the Mavericks front office have been engaged in trade talks since the offseason began, indicating Dallas is set on getting something back in return for his services, which opens the door for the Lakers to make an offer.

LA Needs To Offer A Decent Trade Package To The Mavericks For The Four-Time Champion

With all of that, including Siegel saying Thompson and the Mavericks haven’t even discussed a buyout, the Lakers’ path is clear: offer minor assets in the form of young players or draft picks to land the player they want.

Dallas is going forward with a young core centered around Cooper Flagg. Though they signed Thompson two years ago, the relationship between both sides is coming to an end, and the team is just looking to get something back in return, as he still holds value around the league.

Connecting the dots even more, the Lakers have already reportedly put a few players of their own on the trade block, and could create a package of one or a few of them, along with a second-round pick, to beat out the Heat and land Thompson through an offseason trade.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jaden Hardy all appear on the chopping block, while the Lakers using Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, or Bronny James can’t be ruled out either. Los Angeles also has a 2031 Washington Wizards second-round pick that would almost certainly be used in a trade, as Dallas is clearly looking to add more young assets going forward.

A potential trade package for Thompson that the Lakers could offer up looks something like this:

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson

Mavericks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and 2031 Wizards second-round pick (no protections)

Any other combination of players that matches up with the remaining $17.4 million on Thompson’s contract could also work for the Lakers to land the four-time champion in a deal before the season begins.

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So, perhaps a bit confusing? Yes.

But what’s clear is this: evidence is mounting that the Miami Heat are only interested in adding Thompson if he is bought out of his contract by the Mavericks. That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. Subsequently, if the Lakers can offer some minor assets in return, they could have a chance at getting him.

Los Angeles is still reportedly interested in restricted Jonathan Kuminga, and would need to give up some of the same trade assets for Thompson they’d use to get the former Atlanta Hawks forward. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly making a run at Kuminga, as the Lakers’ chances of landing him feel fleeting.

The NBA offseason, and specifically any chances of the Lakers adding the top available players, is always complicated, and that’s evident with the team’s apparent path to trading for Thompson.

Still, nothing can be ruled out, and if all the latest reports are accurate, Los Angeles isn’t out of the running for Thompson just yet, especially if Dallas is dead-set on getting something back in return.