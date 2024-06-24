2 Players Named ‘Possible Targets’ in Draft Night Trade for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers own the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, allowing them to either trade the pick or select a player to add youth to the roster. Jonathan Givony of ESPN released his latest mock draft on June 24, mocking Tristan Da Silva to the Lakers.

However, Givony wrote that “the Lakers will explore the trade market” and see if they can find a veteran, win-now player. He listed Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton as two names “being batted around by rival teams” as trade targets.

“The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new coach J.J. Redick the best chance of competing this season, with NBA names such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets,” Givony wrote.

Lakers ‘Make Sense’ for Murray

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to pair Anthony Davis and LeBron James with more talent, Murray could be a player who can help with that.

According to Shams Charania on an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Lakers “make sense” for Murray.

“One name they did pursue last season at the trade deadline that teams around the league expect to come up again in trade conversations over the next week or so, and makes sense for the Lakers is DeJounte Murray with the Hawks,” Charania said.

Murray had an impressive season last year, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He shot 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range on 7.1 attempts per game.

However, his fit with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks didn’t go as planned, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and losing in the Play-In Game. Charania said the Hawks have a “decision to make” on Young and Murray.

“That’s someone that you think about in the next week or so,” Charania said on June 21. “What do the Hawks do? Not only with the number one overall pick, but they potentially have a decision to make with Trae Young, DeJounte Murray, which player stays, which player goes, and the Lakers have maintained a level of interest in DeJounte Murray over the last several months.”

Sexton Could Be an Intriguing Option

Sexton is still only 25 but has six years of NBA experience. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He also shot the best he has from 3-point range since his rookie year, shooting 39.4% on 4.2 attempts per game.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points in his third season, so the ability to score over 20 points per game is there. If the Los Angeles Lakers needed him to be a scorer, he could fit that role.

Sexton hasn’t been an every-game starter since joining the Utah Jazz in the 2022-23 season. That role could continue with the Lakers as he’d offer them a promising scorer off the bench.

The Alabama product is represented by agent Rich Paul, James’ best friend, adding another element to a potential trade. Sexton has two years remaining on his four-year, $70.9 million deal.