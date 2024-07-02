$197 Million Star Atop Lakers’ List of Trade Options After Mitchell Inks With Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have struck out across the first couple days of NBA free agency, and their options in the trade market have significantly diminished as well.

The most recent development impacting L.A.’s endeavor to add another star-level player alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis was Donovan Mitchell’s inking of a $150.3 million max three-year extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, July 2. Mitchell had been among the top potential trade candidates for the Lakers before he decided to sign up for the long haul in Northeast Ohio.

However, with the closing of Mitchell’s door — at least for now — comes the clearing of a path toward potentially acquiring his Cavs backcourt teammate Darius Garland.

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, a longtime friend of James and also his agent, represents Garland as well. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report published a Q&A with Paul in May, during which he asked the high-powered agent whether Garland would request a trade out of Cleveland should Mitchell agree to the kind of longterm contract he just signed.

“I think people have their own opinions of what works and what doesn’t work. For me, I think people around the league know, and you definitely know this about me, I’m very matter of fact with my approach on everything. If there was something to be discussed, I would discuss it,” Paul responded. “As of now, there’s nothing to discuss on that.”

What there is to discuss may well have changed now that Mitchell appears the future in Cleveland. The Cavaliers have an exceptional amount of talent on the roster, though some of it is clearly redundant. Those redundancies begin in the backcourt with Mitchell and Garland, who are both undersized and most effective playing with the basketball in their hands.

“The Cavs still must decide whether it would be wise to proceed with Mitchell and point guard Darius Garland as a backcourt tandem,” Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal wrote on July 2.

The redundancies extend to the front court, where Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are both excellent defenders but are limited in how well they defend on the perimeter. Both also have limited range as floor spacers offensively.

As counterintuitive as it may sound, the Cavaliers showed evidence of functioning better as a team with just one of Mitchell or Garland on the floor and just one of Mobley or Allen in the game, which injuries often necessitated last season.

Darius Garland’s Production, Usage Rate Have Dipped Since Donovan Mitchell’s Arrival in Cleveland

As such, it is reasonable to expect that Cleveland will at least shop Garland and Allen this summer and/or ahead of next year’s trade deadline. The firing of J.B. Bickerstaff and hiring of Kenny Atkinson as the team’s new head coach may result in some time for the new staff to experiment with the talent on the squad and see what works best — and that is the line coming out of the organization.

“During Atkinson’s introductory news conference Monday, Atkinson and [Cavs president of basketball operations Koby] Altman spoke as if they fully intend to move forward with the ‘core four,'” Ulrich wrote. “The sense is only a dynamic trade offer for Garland or Allen would change the plan.”

That could be true position, posturing for negotiating purposes or perhaps a bit of both. However, there will also be Garland’s desires to factor into the equation. Garland, 24, is entering just the second season of a five-year deal worth $197.2 million.

Garland earned the sole All-Star selection of his five-year career in 2021-22, the year prior to Mitchell’s arrival in Cleveland. Garland’s per game averages dipped from 21.7 points and 8.6 assists to 18.0 points and 6.5 assists between 2021-22 and 2023-24, while his usage rate also fell from 27.8% to 25.3%.

A broken jaw that was a primary factor in Garland playing only 57 games last season probably played a factor in his decreased production. That said, Mitchell’s presence clearly mitigates Garland’s talent to a degree, and their joint presence on the floor arguably makes Cleveland a less optimal team than it otherwise could be.

Lakers’ Options to Upgrade Roster Around LeBron James Are Thinning

The Lakers have assets to make a trade for Garland, including two first-round picks in 2029 and 2031 when James, who turns 40 years old in December, will almost certainly be retired. Davis will also be on the wrong side of 35 years old by that point and is only under contract in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 campaign assuming he picks up the nearly $63 million player option on the final year of his contract.

L.A. also has multiple pick swaps it can include in any deal, along with D’Angelo Russell’s nearly $19 million salary next season to use as the financial foundation of a trade. Los Angeles would need to include another salary or two to get near enough to Garland’s $36.7 million total in 2024-25 to comply with league rules.

Garland is also now among the best options for L.A. on either the trade or free agent markets. The Atlanta Hawks have already flipped Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, which makes Trae Young more likely to remain in Atlanta.

Mitchell is also off the board for the time being after signing his big deal in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson has agreed to a $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, while James Harden has re-upped with the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George has joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers could still look into a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls — one of the players for whom James has said he would consider taking a pay cut on his next deal. Outside of DeRozan, however, Garland may be L.A.’s best option to try and compete in a stacked Western Conference over the next couple of years.