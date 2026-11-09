Lakers Get Concerning Quentin Grimes Injury News Despite Negative X-Rays

The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging test results on Quentin Grimes‘ injured finger Sunday night. That wasn’t enough to keep him available for their next game.

Grimes has been ruled out of Monday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks because of a right finger sprain, according to the NBA’s official 1 p.m. ET injury report.

The designation comes one day after the veteran guard left the Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter.

X-rays taken at Little Caesars Arena came back negative, but Grimes will still miss Monday’s game.

His absence creates another challenge for coach JJ Redick as Los Angeles attempts to extend its five-game winning streak.

Lakers Rule Out Quentin Grimes Despite Negative X-Rays

Grimes started against Detroit in place of Luka Doncic, who missed the contest because of lower-back tightness.

The 26-year-old guard contributed 12 points, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes before his night ended prematurely.

He shot 4-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Grimes checked out with 9:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin subsequently reported that he had headed to the Lakers’ locker room accompanied by a member of the medical staff.

McMenamin later revealed that Grimes had injured a finger on his right hand.

The initial medical update was encouraging.

X-rays taken at the arena showed no fracture, offering hope that Grimes had avoided a serious injury.

However, the Lakers have now officially identified the problem as a right finger sprain.

The team has not announced a recovery timetable beyond Monday’s absence.

Negative X-rays can rule out certain bone injuries, but they do not eliminate the possibility of ligament damage or lingering discomfort.

Lakers Face Backcourt Questions Against Hawks

Grimes’ absence comes at an inconvenient time for Los Angeles.

The Lakers are playing their second game in as many nights, leaving limited time to recover from Sunday’s physical contest.

Complicating matters, Austin Reaves is questionable because of an illness.

Reaves scored 43 points against Detroit, carrying the offense while Doncic watched from the sidelines.

His availability could become crucial against Atlanta.

The encouraging news is that Doncic was absent from Monday’s injury report, suggesting he is on track to return.

The superstar guard scored 53 points against Portland on Friday before sitting out Sunday.

Still, Grimes provides a different element to the Lakers’ rotation.

His perimeter defense, outside shooting and ability to handle the ball give Redick additional options against opposing guards.

Without him, Los Angeles may need more contributions from Collin Sexton, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle.

Quentin Grimes Injury Comes Amid Lakers Winning Streak

The Lakers improved to 9-2 after surviving Detroit’s comeback Sunday.

Los Angeles built a commanding first-half lead before the Pistons made the closing minutes uncomfortable.

Reaves helped secure the victory, while Sexton and Williams contributed 17 points apiece.

Now the Lakers face an Atlanta team riding a four-game winning streak.

Grimes’ absence gives Redick another rotation decision before tipoff.

The negative X-rays remain encouraging, but the official diagnosis confirms the injury will cost Grimes at least one game.

For Los Angeles, the immediate question is how quickly he can return as the team continues its road trip.