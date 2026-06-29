NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Deal, Wild LeBron James Twist & the Big Board

The NBA trade rumor mill is reaching fever pitch as players and teams make their final decisions on contract options and prepare for the opening of free agency at 6 pm on Tuesday. And what has already been an eye-opening offseason–we did get a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, after all–has been taking new twists and turns.

Probably the most compelling storyline, even if it is not necessarily the most impactful from a league standpoint, revolves around the future of LeBron James, who is intent on playing again, but does not necessarily want to do so on a bargain deal. If he were to return to Cleveland or Miami, the two places he’s played besides L.A., James would have to either take a massive pay cut or get the Lakers to work out a sign-and-trade.

Alongside that, though, is a frosting or relations between James and the Lakers. They’ve been able, under NBA rules, to talk about a contract for the past two weeks, but have not done so. The Lakers seem intent on working out how their roster will look in 2026-27, then going back to see where (and whether) James fits. But James might be elsewhere by then.

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & the Warriors

Also on James, Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor reported that, “The Warriors are attempting to trade for Wizards big Anthony Davis and then sign Lakers free-agent forward LeBron James, according to multiple league sources.”

Certainly, that is possible, but there are some pretty considerable obstacles to that plan for the Warriors. First, they would have to trade away Jimmy Butler to bring in Davis, and the team has indicated it won’t do that–Butler tore his ACL in January, had surgery and has been rehabbing with the team.

The Warriors could have built a trade package around Draymond Green and Moses Moody if Green had opted into his contract, but he’s opted out. So the deal would almost have to be Butler and a pair of first-round picks for Davis.

The other issue is carving out a way for the Warriors to have enough space under the first apron to be able to use the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception–$15 million–to sign James. The margin is thin, though Green opting out of his $27 million contract for next year creates some wiggle room. The Warriors want to keep Kristaps Porzingis independent of adding James.

It’s a fun possibility, but will be tough to execute.

Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumor a Bad Sign for Scottie Barnes?

Kawhi Leonard is coming off an excellent season with the Clippers, averaging 27.9 points on 50.5% shooting and 38.7% 3-point shooting, and there is little doubt he is still a Top 15-20 player in the NBA. But trade rumors that would send him to Toronto do raise questions, and for star forward Scottie Barnes and his camp, those questions are getting more pronounced.

Where is this team going?

In recent years, the Raptors traded away two of their biggest stars–Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby–and have seen those players in The Finals each of the past two seasons. They have not brought in a truly complementary young star to play with Barnes, and are open to moving Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett.

A blockbuster trade makes sense. But Leonard is 35. Barnes still has four years left on his deal, but he could begin to start applying some pressure on the front office. The Raptors have made the playoffs twice in his five NBA seasons, and haven’t won a series.

“That’s what the worry has to be, you might be going through his entire first contract (after his rookie deal) and not even be competitive,” one NBA executive said. “I get wanting to add a star but Kawhi is 35. What’s the message to Barnes with that?”

NBA’s Agreed-To Trades

We’ve seen a handful of prominent players already dealt in the NBA thus far …

LaMelo Ball, Hornets. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Charlotte Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Miami Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Brooklyn Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton, Nets. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Chicago Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) TRADED to Memphis Grizzlies. Stewart was traded on Wednesday night for three second-round picks, a move that gives the Pistons flexibility in free agency and adds another tough, young big to the Grizzlies roster.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Detroit Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year. Miles Bridges, Hornets. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Phoenix Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard & the Stars

It could prove difficult to find a home for some of the big names that have rumbled around the market, as their current teams are not necessarily eager to move on.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) A report holds that the Celtics are demanding four first-round picks for Brown, and the fact is, there likely isn’t that level of draft compensation out there. It’s also unlikely that the Celtics really want to go into a pick-centric rebuild, so even if they beef up on draft capital, they could flip it for other players.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place. The Raptors are the big Leonard NBA trade rumor, and he has some control over the situation–he is due an extension, and can ward off suitors by saying he won’t re-sign.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The door is open on a Murray trade, and it makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. The Rockets could test his market but it’s been quiet on the Durant front this summer.

Young Trade Targets to Watch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: Restricted free agent.) The pattern for restricted free agents is simple: Player and team talk about a new contract, the team lowballs the player, the player’s agent gets mad and leaks a story about how the sides are far apart and the player wants a sign-and-trade. But the team does not blink, because the player has virtually no leverage. And eventually–sometimes not until we are deep into the summer–the team ups its offer and the player stays put. But until that happens, we’ll keep Duren as a trade candidate.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading Murphy. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy if they want to make that plunge.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) The Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year, which is baffling. Cleveland could get a nice haul for Mobley, who has shown star potential and has a max contract, but whose growth has plateaued with this team. The Cavs are not a real contender, and the roster is far too expensive.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic are a darkhorse on the NBA trade rumor circuit. Generally, when a team fires its coach, it will give the new coach some time to coach the stars before deciding to make further changes. But the Magic could surprise everyone and make a preemptive move. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere. He’d be another centerpiece candidate in a Jaylen Brown offer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Usual Suspects

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have yet to give any indication that they are going to move Irving, at least in the short term. The Timberwolves’ move for LaMelo Ball crosses them off the list of Irving suitors, and there would not be many more other teams interested in him.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) If you’re gonna give the Wizards a couple of first-rounders, Davis can be yours. Remember, the Wizards got Davis for the 30th pick in this year’s draft, and a Top-20 protected pick in 2030 (belonging to the Warriors). If any team, including the Warriors, wants Davis, they would have to beat that package. The Wizards are in no hurry. They’d be happy to start the season with Davis on board and hope that he bounces back after playing just 20 games last year.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Morant’s market was expected to heat up once the Antetokounmpo show was over. That has not quite yet happened. The Grizzlies are eager to make a move, but they’ll need to find a landing spot, and we can cross the Wolves off the list.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Warriors would need to include Butler’s contract to make a blockbuster move and nothing has materialized on that front. Butler is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery, and there are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing player to their mix. It’s a good bet he does not get traded.

Eastern Conference Targets: Myles Turner Movement?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) Allen’s name is again making the rounds as a player who could be sent out in a sign-and-trade for LeBron James. BUt it’s a longshot. Still, it’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs in the playoffs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade. The Raps are still on the hunt, but there isn’t much of a market for Ingram.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, but reports suggest they are not shopping him–yet. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. He’s long been connected to the Warriors in a deal, but there’s not yet been any movement there. It’s entirely possible the Nets will just bring him back, but with Randle on board, they’re setting themselves up for a tough go of things defensively.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: West Targets

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Strong chance he is dealt, but the Kings need to find a team that can take on his remaining money as he comes off knee surgery. The Raptors have been tabbed a possible suitors.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Its’ already been a busy summer for the Timberwolves, and Gobert is due a contract extension this year. But the Wolves could shuffle him out and seek to bring in younger pieces for the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Derreck Lively–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league.