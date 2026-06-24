NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Moves, Big Lakers Target, Celtics Wish & Big Board Update

Round 1 of the NBA draft is in the books and long Giannis Antetokounmpo saga has ended, but have no fear: We’re still very much in the heart of NBA trade rumor season. The first round of the draft gave a direct look at the fears that are knocking around several taxed-out contenders, including the Nuggets, the Cavaliers and most alarmingly, the Knicks.

All three teams essentially gave away their first-round picks this year, despite the relatively cheap labor the players in those spots would provide. To save less than $3.5 million, the Knicks moved back twice from No. 24 and dumped their players, the Nuggets did the same at No. 26 and the Cavs gifted the Kings the No. 27 selection.

The Knicks are especially interesting. They’re about $15 million below the second apron and operating under the edict from owner James Dolan that they must stay out of that apron. There’s no way they could re-sign Mitchell Robinson for less than $15 million, but there’s a chance they could keep Jose Alvarado and/or Landry Shamet.

But if you’re going to lose Robinson, why not stay in the draft and add a big man like Tarris Reed, Chris Cenac or Henri Veesaar? The Knicks have No. 31 to lead off the second round, but they are already looking to trade that pick, too.

The second round, for what it’s worth, will be even more trade-happy than the first was.

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics BIG Wish

So, what else is cooking?

The Celtics are still the team to watch when it comes to the next big NBA trade, as they are being approached with offers for Jaylen Brown . They can afford to be patient with the process, and team president Brad Stevens said on Tuesday he has been in consistent communication with Brown throughout the offseason and he can “empathize” with the difficulty of a player having his name in rumors.The assumption that Brown is ticked off because of all the chatter is not likely accurate. As one NBA executive said: “Players are not stupid, and if there is good communication, you can talk about trades with other teams, and keep the player in touch with what’s going on–sometimes players are really open to being in a trade, and OK with it if it does not happen. Knowing Brad and from Jaylen’s reputation, that is probably what’s going on there. It’s not always a confrontation .”

when it comes to the next big NBA trade, as they are being approached with . They can afford to be patient with the process, and team president Brad Stevens said on Tuesday he has been in consistent communication with Brown throughout the offseason and he can “empathize” with the difficulty of a player having his name in rumors.The assumption that Brown is ticked off because of all the chatter is not likely accurate. As one NBA executive said: “Players are not stupid, and if there is good communication, you can talk about trades with other teams, and keep the player in touch with what’s going on–sometimes players are really open to being in a trade, and OK with it if it does not happen. Knowing Brad and from Jaylen’s reputation, that is probably what’s going on there. .” There was a suggestion on Tuesday from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that the Celtics have an interest in swapping Brown for young big man Evan Mobley. While that’s the ideal trade the Celtics would make if, indeed, they do move Brown–bringing in a young player who complements Jayson Tatum–the Cavaliers aren’t quite on the same page.”I don’t think they have much interest in moving a younger guy for an older guy who makes more money,” the exec said. “They need to get rid of payroll. And they’d hate to trade Mobley for that.”

Longshot Lakers?

Speaking of the Knicks’ Alvarado , one exec says that the same teams that pursued him at the trade deadline–especially the Lakers, Spurs and Rockets –are likely to be suitors if he hits free agency. He must decide on his $4.5 million player option by Friday. The Pistons were thought to be Alvarado suitors, too, but they think the guard they just drafted, Ebuka Okorie, will be a rookie contributor.

, one exec says that the same teams that pursued him at the trade deadline–especially the –are likely to be suitors if he hits free agency. He must decide on his $4.5 million player option by Friday. The Pistons were thought to be Alvarado suitors, too, but they think the guard they just drafted, Ebuka Okorie, will be a rookie contributor. It’s not yet clear whether the Bucks will turn around and deal away Myles Turner as the dust settles on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. But the roster is crowded, and the Bucks would much rather give center minutes to Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware than to Turner. The Raptors have interest in Turner, though the Bucks would be loathe to take back Jakob Poeltl’s contract.

as the dust settles on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. But the roster is crowded, and the Bucks would much rather give center minutes to Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware than to Turner. The Raptors have interest in Turner, though the Bucks would be loathe to take back Jakob Poeltl’s contract. One league executive pointed out that the Lakers have long had an eye on Turner, who averaged 11.9 points last year and had career lows in shooting (44%) and rebounding (5.3 per game). But Milwaukee was a mess, and Turner could bounce back. “You send back (Jarred Vanderbilt) and a first-round pick, it is a clean fit to finally get that done,” the exec said. “Turner’s 30 and coming off a bad year, it would be hard to get more than one pick for him.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Market for Big-Name Stars



Now, on to the trade Big Board with you-know-who coming in first …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to MIAMI HEAT. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The presumption that Brown is not happy in his current situation might not quite be accurate–the Celtics are open to trading him, and he could very well be open to being moved, but the possibility of just bringing Brown back is on the table, too.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Warriors are said to be beginning their push for a Leonard trade but there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

Young Trade Targets to Watch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans are listening. But one exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though. Count the Celtics and Lakers among potential suitors. . (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though. Count the Celtics and Lakers among potential suitors.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year. The logic is hard to square though–it’s a vastly overpaid team that has underachieved. Mobley has the most trade value, but the Cavs are resisting inquiries still.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February. Could he be a centerpiece in a Jaylen Brown offer?

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere. He’d be another centerpiece candidate in a Jaylen Brown offer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dented Cans

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league. Minnesota might be an ideal fit, but don’t hold your breath on the Lakers pursuing him, despite what you read.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) The Wizards want to get Davis on the floor to boost his trade value, and so it is most likely that they’ll wait to trade him. But rumors have picked up that a desperate team–the Warriors, perhaps?–might be willing to put a first-round pick into a trade offer. The Wiz would have to bite if that happens.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to MIAMI HEAT. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Morant’s market was expected to heat up once the Antetokounmpo show was over. That has not quite yet happened, but that could change in the coming days.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Kawhi Leonard, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Eastern Conference Targets: Myles Turner Movement?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint. But … the Cavs seem to think they can make things work with the same core.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade. That was more than a month ago, though, and the Raps have not ginned up any interest in an Ingram deal.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, and will likley start taking offers for him. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. He’s long been connected to the Warriors in a deal, but there’s not yet been any movement there.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to MIAMI HEAT. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Trade Chips in the West

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Gobert is due a contract extension, but the Wolves are not sure how long–and for how much–they want to continue this relationship. He turns 34 next week, so it might be time to get out, while the getting is good.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home. The Raptors and Hornets are among the possible suitors.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league.