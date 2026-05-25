NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Going Hunting for … a Role Player?

Certainly, we understand that heading into the NBA offseason, after the Lakers were swept by the Thunder in the conference semifinals to follow up an inspiring and gritty series win over the Rockets in the first round, there are expectations in L.A.

The Lakers have cap space. They have a star player, Luka Doncic, who is only 27 and who is well-liked across the league. They have new ownership. And, again … they’re the Lakers. Tings always work out for the Lakers, they always find a way to get the star–Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and now, Doncic. The Lakers always find a way.

Except that the funny thing that’s happened to the NBA in the past few years is that the league has found a way to make it impossible for the Lakers to find a way. There is the luxury tax, but more important, there are apron rules. And more important, for the Lakers’ position, is that there is a sharp shift away from cap space as a means of player acquisition.

So, yes, the Lakers have cap space. But there are not that many free-agents to bring in, and in the end, the feeling is that the Lakers will use their space as a facilitator to either acquire more assets or bring in a good role player.

Lakers Will Seek a Role-Playing ‘Star’ at Center

Yes, when it comes to the Lakers this summer, there will be chatter around the major trade chips that will be discussed–Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, you name it. But around the league, the sense is that the Lakers like the players they have and could mostly bring back the key pieces to the 2025-26 roster.

That means LeBron James and Austin Reaves stay put. It means that, if Rui Hachimura does not get a jaw-dropping offer, he could come back. Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard are maybes, depending on their offers. Bronny James and Jaxson Hayes? Probable.

Now, that does not mean the Lakers will do nothing. As one NBA executive said, “They’re going to find a big man, I think that is their line in the sand. That’s probably the big change there, it’s the thing they’ve been talking about for the last few years, really.”

What’s the ceiling for something like that? Probably Jarrett Allen, who averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds this year in Cleveland, and is a solid defensive player in the middle. When it comes to the big guys the Lakers could conceivably acquire, Allen might be the best.

It’s hard to see the Lakers bringing back James and Reaves and still going after, say, Jalen Duren of the Pistons.

Bobby Marks of ESPN recently highlighted a trade proposal for Daniel Gafford (for Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and No. 25 in this year’s draft). That’s realistic.

So is Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks, or Nic Claxton of the Nets. Robert Williams III of the Blazers is a target, too, a relatively young (though rarely healthy) guy who can be brought in as a free agent on a contract that the Lakers could afford.

The Lakers have high hopes for the offseason. But realistically, the exec notes, “You’ve got to take what’s there on the market for you. I think they understand they have a good team, they just need a guy who can be a star in his role at center.”

NBA Trade Rumors: We’ve Got Superstars!



OK, now back to our regularly scheduled trade rumor list …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) Again, an Antetokounmpo trade may be overdue, but it is also complicated to pull off. Reports that the Bucks may just keep him in the end therefore make some sense.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $150 million.) The Clippers say they’re not trading him. But logic dictates they should consider it.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: two years, $104 million, player option.) Well, he has broken through to the conference finals, and that is progress. But the Cavs are a second-apron team and will need to address the payroll/roster this summer.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics won’t trade Brown just for the sake to be rid of him–nothing he says on a livestream is going to change that. But his trade value is high, so it’s only natural for the team to explore it.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) One exec said it would be a “seismic” move to trade Murray, but given where this franchise is now, it’s something it would have to consider. Like Brown, he has peak value right now.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) A report from The Ringer says he is on the market. But is there any team left in the NBA that wants to take on his drama? It would be difficult to find a realistic trade partner.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eye on the Young Guys

Not every NBA trade rumor target is old and overpaid. Teams do not want to give up players in this range, but there can be extenuating circumstances.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, unless the ideal trade presents itself.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) He’s early on in a max deal and has underachieved in general. The Cavs still love him, but when it comes to overhauling the roster, he would bring back the most value. And the Cavs can’t afford their current slate of players.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans would not entertain trade offers for Murphy in February, but they’re expected to at least listen as they look to reshuffle this summer.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Rummaging Through the NBA Bargain Bin

Torn ACLs, bad hamstrings, back issues and poor decisions: This part of the list is packed with players who are far from their peak in terms of value.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) Injury woes crushed him this season after a very good 2024-25. The time has come for Miami to move on from Herro, but finding a taker will be tough.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Giannis, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference Targets

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal, to clear out his money.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) Can a playoff renaissance save his Knicks tenure? It would take a lot to erase what a struggle this season has been for him, and the Knicks are looking for some payroll flexibility.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded.

Western Conference NBA Trade Rumor Mill

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The presumption is that, eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. They already look ready, and moving Fox while he still is at the top of his value would be wise.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it moveable.