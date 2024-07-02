Lakers Trade Pitch Nets 2 ‘Dream’ Additions for 3 Players & 2 1st-Round Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ quiet offseason could indicate that they’re looking to make a big swing in a trade. With multiple areas they must address, the Lakers will need to get creative.

Isaac Gutierrez of Bleacher Report proposed a three-team “dream” deal to improve their roster. The deal would send the Lakers Jerami Grant and Collin Sexton. His proposal would move D’Angelo Russell, two first-round picks, and more.

Lakers would get: Grant, Sexton

Utah Jazz would get: Rui Hachimura, Lakers 2031 first-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers would get: Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers 2029 first-round pick

Lakers Have an Interest in Grant and

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an interest in trading for Grant and Sexton.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Grant could be an option and mentions his connection with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as he’s represented by Klutch Sports.

“In addition to DeRozan, another notable player the Lakers have interest in besides DeRozan is Blazers forward Jerami Grant, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 2.

“Grant, represented by Klutch Sports Group with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, has shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range and averaged 20.7 points the past two years in Portland. Grant’s ability to guard up to four positions is also intriguing.”

Scotto added that Russell picking up his $18.6 million player option for next season gives the Lakers a trade chip, which could be used on a player like Grant.

“With D’Angelo Russell exercising his player option for $18.69 million for the upcoming season, keep an eye on him as a potential trade candidate, given his expiring contract,” Scotto wrote.

Before the NBA draft, which took place on June 26-27, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that the Lakers had an interest in Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton. Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans after the draft, but Sexton still remains with the Utah Jazz.

“The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new coach J.J. Redick the best chance of competing this season, with NBA players such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets,” Givony wrote on June 26.

How Sexton and Grant Would Help the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers would add two players who could come in and be starters. Sexton started in 51 of the 78 games he played last season, so he could be a bench option, too.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 assists. As a 22-year-old, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game, so the ability to score 20-plus per night is there if the Lakers need him to do that.

He also shot 39.4% from 3-point range on 4.2 attempts per game.

Grant would give the Lakers a much-needed wing, as the 6-foot-7 forward would be able to defend and give them another scoring option. Last season, the 30-year-old averaged 21.0 points and shot 40.2% from 3-point range on 5.1 attempts per contest.

The Lakers attempted the fewest 3-point shots per game a year ago, so adding two players who can hit open looks next to James and Davis would also be an additional bonus.