The Milwaukee Bucks have received a harsh new verdict on the trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, November 18, giving Milwaukee a D-minus. That’s a drop from the C-minus Quinn assigned the Bucks when the trade was announced in June.

The assessment came hours before Antetokounmpo’s first game against his former team.

Milwaukee enters the reunion with a 1-13 record and 10 consecutive losses. Miami, meanwhile, has won eight of its last 10 games after an 0-4 start.

Bucks Receive D-Minus Verdict From CBS Sports

Quinn argued that Milwaukee waited too long to trade the two-time NBA MVP.

The Bucks kept Antetokounmpo following Damian Lillard’s Achilles injury in 2025. They eventually moved him to Miami in a package centered on young players and draft picks.

Milwaukee received Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, along with multiple draft assets. The Heat acquired Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

The return hasn’t impressed Quinn.

Ware, whom CBS identified as a major swing piece in the trade, has struggled through the opening weeks of the season. The 7-foot center is averaging 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc.

Herro and Jaquez have delivered more consistent production, but neither has established himself as Milwaukee’s long-term franchise centerpiece.

Quinn also raised concerns about the ongoing NBA investigation involving Gary Trent Jr. and potential salary-cap circumvention. He noted that Milwaukee’s future draft assets could face scrutiny if violations are established.

No such penalty has been announced.

Milwaukee’s 2031 and 2033 first-round picks from Miami remain central to its rebuilding plans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Battles Bucks for First Time Since Trade

The criticism arrives at an uncomfortable moment for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo returns to face the franchise he led to the 2021 NBA championship. During his 13 seasons with the Bucks, he earned two MVP awards and became the face of the organization.

He has carried that production to Miami.

The 32-year-old heads into Wednesday averaging 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Despite his strong individual numbers, CBS also lowered Miami’s trade grade from B-plus to C-plus, questioning the roster’s long-term fit and ceiling.

For Milwaukee, the stakes are different.

The Bucks must build their next contender around the players and picks they acquired. Herro and Jaquez will also have contract decisions approaching next summer.

For now, the early results have only added to the criticism surrounding the trade.

Milwaukee has won once in 14 games. Its former superstar is leading a Miami team that has recovered from a difficult start.

Wednesday’s matchup gives the Bucks their first direct look at what they surrendered.