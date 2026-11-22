The Milwaukee Bucks have spent much of November searching for a win.

At least, Tyler Herro gave them a performance for the NBA record books.

Herro scored a career-high 50 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 21. He added 11 rebounds and seven assists, carrying Milwaukee within one shot of overtime.

The Bucks lost 132-129. But the team highlighted a piece of league history that belonged to its guard alone.

In its announcement on X, Milwaukee called Herro the “first player in NBA history” to reach four statistical thresholds together.

Bucks Announce Tyler Herro’s Historic Stat Line

The Bucks said Herro became the first player in NBA history with at least 50 points, 11 rebounds and seven made 3-pointers while shooting at least 65% from the field in a single game.

That distinction covers all four marks together. It does not mean Herro became the first player to record 50 points and 11 rebounds.

His efficiency made the scoring total stand out. The game’s box score lists him at 15-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc. Those figures work out to 65.2% overall and 58.3% on 3-pointers.

Herro made all 13 free throws, too. He needed only 23 field-goal attempts to reach 50 points, with his trips to the line providing more than a quarter of that total.

He contributed in areas other than his shot-making. The guard grabbed three offensive rebounds and eight defensive boards, handed out seven assists and committed two turnovers in nearly 40 minutes.

The outburst followed a rough stretch. The NBA’s game log shows Herro scored 18, five, eight and 19 points in his previous four appearances. He matched that combined total against the 76ers.

Herro’s Final Shot Arrives Too Late for Bucks

Milwaukee nearly turned the milestone into a comeback win.

As Field Level Media reported via Reuters, Philadelphia led by 10 with just over two minutes remaining. Herro helped cut the deficit before Brayden Burries hit a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left.

Two Philadelphia free throws left Milwaukee trailing by three. With 1.5 seconds remaining, the Bucks found Herro on the inbound pass. His shot went in, but replay showed the ball remained on his fingertips when time expired.

The reversal left him at 50 points and sent Milwaukee home with another loss.

The result dropped the Bucks to 1-16 and extended their losing streak to 13 games, according to the Associated Press game report.

The shooting for Herro marked a sharp difference from his recent outings. He went a combined 0-for-10 from deep against Atlanta and Miami, then made four of seven against Portland. He carried that improved touch into Philadelphia.

Milwaukee needs that production to last for many afternoons. Herro supplied points, rebounds and passing against the 76ers, and the team still finished one possession short.

His final basket could have bought five more minutes.

Instead, the Bucks left with a record-setting performance and the same losing streak.