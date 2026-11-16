Milwaukee Bucks Forward to Undergo Surgery for Injured Finger

The Milwaukee Bucks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 1-12. They are one of only two teams with just one win this season so far, alongside the Utah Jazz.

The Bucks have lost nine in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum.

They are coming off a 107-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage.

Milwaukee Bucks Forward Set for Surgery

On Saturday, Milwaukee Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins made a change in his starting lineup. Ousmane Dieng started in his first game of the season against the Orlando Magic, but his stint was short-lived.

Dieng played just five minutes and failed to record a single stat. He missed his only shot of the game as the Bucks failed to end their losing skid.

The Bucks listed Dieng out in their injury report for Sunday’s game with a sprained left finger, possibly suffered in the Orlando game.

However, the Bucks have since updated his injury diagnosis to a left finger fracture, which is a more serious injury.

According to Justin Garcia of Locked on Bucks, Dieng is now set to undergo a procedure on his fractured left finger on Monday. He currently has no timetable for a return.

“Ousmane Dieng will have a surgical procedure on his finger tomorrow. There is no timeline for return as of yet,” Garcia tweeted.

Coach Jenkins confirmed the scheduled surgery, telling Rich Rovito of Milwaukee Magazine that they won’t have an update until after the procedure.

“We’ll have more of an update on what it looks like in terms of return to play,” Jenkins said.

With Dieng out, Nate Ament likely returns to the starting lineup at small forward.

Ousmane Dieng’s NBA Career

Before entering the 2022 NBA Draft, Ousmane Dieng already played pro basketball for Centre Federal in his native country of France and the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League.

The New York Knicks selected him 11th overall, ahead of stars like Jalen Williams and Jalen Duren. The Knicks traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft night in exchange for three first-round picks.

In three and a half seasons with the Thunder, Dieng split his time between the NBA and the NBA G League. He was part of the 2025 championship team but was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks midway through last season.

Dieng flourished in Milwaukee, averaging 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games played. He was rewarded with a three-year, $17.5 million contract.