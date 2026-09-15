Anthony Edwards Reveals NBA Question He Is ‘So Tired’ of Hearing

Anthony Edwards mixed basketball talk with sneaker promotion while introducing the adidas Anthony Edwards 3 in its “Cold Blooded” colorway. In a video posted to the adidas TikTok account, the Minnesota Timberwolves star identified several questions that have started wearing on him.

“Are you going to answer the dunk contest? Why do you shoot so many threes? Why don’t you just go to the rim every time? Oh, am I the face of the league? So tired of that question,” Edwards said.

His list covered nearly every major conversation surrounding his game and growing popularity. Fans want to see his athleticism in the dunk contest, question his shot selection, and continue debating whether he should represent the NBA as its leading star.

The last topic appeared to bother Edwards most.

Anthony Edwards Explains His Position on NBA’s Face Debate

Edwards previously addressed the face-of-the-league discussion during Fanatics Fest in July, per Yahoo. Although many view the 24-year-old as a potential successor to LeBron James, Edwards believes the unofficial distinction requires more than talent, fame, and personality.

“I think the face of the league comes with a lot of responsibilities, and I think one of those is winning a championship,” Edwards said. “I haven’t done that yet. Maybe Jalen Brunson or one of those guys.”

That requirement would remove Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic from consideration under his personal standard. Edwards instead pointed toward Brunson, who recently won an NBA championship while playing in New York, the country’s largest market.

His reasoning also explains why he may have grown frustrated with the question. Edwards has already established the accomplishment he wants to achieve before embracing that status, yet people continue asking him to claim it early.

The conversation likely persists because Edwards remains younger than Brunson and has enough time to strengthen his case. For now, however, he appears far more interested in earning the title through winning than repeatedly discussing whether it already belongs to him.

Dunk Contest Question Follows Edwards Into Latest adidas Campaign

The dunk contest represents another subject Edwards cannot escape. His explosive finishes during games have fueled calls for him to enter the event, but Edwards has previously described himself as an in-game dunker.

That distinction has not stopped fans from wanting to see what he could produce in a contest setting. His TikTok response made it clear that he has heard the request plenty of times.

The candid video accompanied the rollout of Edwards’ third signature adidas basketball shoe. The “Cold Blooded” edition combines Bliss Blue and Sky Tint across its upper with Tech Grey Metallic accents. It also includes blue alternate laces.

The shoe features a TPU cage designed for lateral support, a stretch-knit upper, Boost+ cushioning, and a Lightstrike Pro midsole, SI reports. Adidas also incorporated a multidirectional chevron pattern to provide stability and torsional support.

Foot Locker will serve as the exclusive retail partner for the colorway. The shoe arrives on September 18 at 10 a.m. ET through adidas, Foot Locker’s website, and select Foot Locker locations. Adult pairs will cost $130, while grade-school and preschool sizes will retail for $100 and $90, respectively.

The Anthony Edwards x adidas Superstar II will also arrive in the matching colorway that day. While the campaign spotlights Edwards’ latest footwear, it also gives him a chance to make one request clear: He would appreciate some new basketball questions.