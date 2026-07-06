LaMelo Ball Has Unique Response to All-Time NBA Guards Question

LaMelo Ball has never seemed overly interested in basketball’s endless ranking debates, and that much became clear during the debut episode of The LaVar Ball Show. Sitting alongside his father, LaVar Ball, and brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, the newest Minnesota Timberwolves guard was asked to name his top five guards in NBA history, Yahoo reports. Instead of offering a polished list, LaMelo admitted that his answer changes all the time before settling on just three names and jokingly leaving the rest to his brothers.

“Five all-time guards? S–t, probably, I feel like my answers for these types of questions change every day,” LaMelo said. He then added, “But probably Steph Curry, Kyrie, Magic, the same people they said, I don’t really care, bro.”

The comment immediately drew laughter from everyone else on the show, turning what could have become a serious basketball debate into one of the lighter moments from the episode.

Ball Brothers Reveal Different All-Time Guard Lists

Before LaMelo gave his answer, both Lonzo and LiAngelo had already revealed complete top-five lists.

Lonzo named Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Derrick Rose, Penny Hardaway and Isiah Thomas. LiAngelo agreed with three of those selections but replaced Hardaway and Thomas with Kyrie Irving and his younger brother, LaMelo.

Although LaMelo stopped after mentioning Curry, Kyrie and Magic, he also said his list would be similar to the ones his brothers had already shared. Rather than spending time trying to rank every player, he appeared more interested in keeping the conversation moving.

LaVar quickly transitioned the discussion to shooting guards, suggesting that his original question was likely intended to focus on point guards. By that point, however, LaMelo had already made it clear he was not interested in dissecting every spot on an all-time ranking.

New Chapter Begins With Timberwolves

The interview comes at an interesting time for LaMelo, who recently made headlines after being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He now joins Anthony Edwards in what many expect to become one of the NBA’s most exciting young backcourts entering the upcoming season.

The move also closes the book on Ball’s tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, the organization that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He rewarded the franchise early by winning the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year award before earning his first All-Star selection during his second season.

Injuries, including a fractured right ankle and a wrist injury, slowed his momentum over the next few years. Still, Ball bounced back last season and helped lead Charlotte to a Play-In appearance while continuing to display the creativity, passing ability and perimeter shooting that have made him one of the league’s most entertaining young guards.

Whether fans agreed with his choices or not, LaMelo’s response reflected a different perspective on one of basketball’s most common debates. Rather than locking himself into a definitive ranking, he admitted his opinions change frequently and made it clear he was comfortable letting the conversation stay fun instead of treating it like a final verdict on NBA history.