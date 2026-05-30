Timberwolves Trade Idea Dumps Julius Randle for Ant Edwards’ Ideal Backcourt Mate

For the first time in three years, the Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t make the Western Conference Finals, and it’s clear some changes need to be made.

Since joining Minnesota, Julius Randle has been a key co-star to Anthony Edwards, but it’s starting to feel like the partnership has run its course.

The former New York Knicks All-Star has historically struggled in the playoffs, but this year, his play reached new lows.

He averaged 16 points per game along with 7.5 rebounds, shooting 39% from the field and 24% from three-point range.

That’s just not good enough for what’s supposed to be the Timberwolves’ second-best player.

Minnesota should make a trade this offseason and bring in a new co-star who will pair better with Edwards and move them closer to a championship.

Timberwolves Trade Idea Lands Kyrie Irving

In a trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, the Minnesota Timberwolves could try to swing a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Kyrie Irving.

Irving is reportedly Edwards’ ideal backcourt mate, according to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, and Minnesota may have the ammunition to make a deal happen.

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 first-round pick (No. 28), 2030 first-round swap, 2033 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

“Minnesota’s postseason offensive rating of 108.1 was the lowest of any playoff team to log at least 10 games; yet another signal that this team’s attack isn’t contender-caliber. Put simply, the Wolves are too easy to scheme against. Randle’s ball-stopping and wildly inconsistent outside shooting mean he cannot be relied upon as a secondary creator,” wrote Hughes.

“Irving has championship experience and is one of the most gifted offensive players of his generation. At the very least, he’ll command the respect of opponents, changing the way they defend and dispersing the crowd that always surrounds Edwards in the playoffs.”

Irving could be the exact piece the Timberwolves are looking for to get over the hump and make their first NBA Finals in franchise history.

Over 96 career playoff games, Irving has averaged 23.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, and even hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA history in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

If he’s healthy, an Edwards-Irving pairing would strike fear into the hearts of the Western Conference.

Will the Mavericks Trade Kyrie Irving?

The question isn’t really if the Minnesota Timberwolves want to trade for Irving, but if the Dallas Mavericks are willing to let their star point guard go.

It depends on how the new President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri, wants to build his team around last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

“Dallas is short on assets and can’t pass up the chance to acquire three first-round picks in this deal—even if none of them are of premium quality. Most will argue three first-rounders of any kind are way too much for the Wolves to give up for Irving, given his age and recent injury,” continued Hughes.

“But Minnesota is also paying to get out of Randle’s deal, which will require Dallas to give him $33.3 million before a $35.8 million player option in 2027-28. It’s possible the Mavs could flip Randle for neutral or slightly positive value if he plays well next to Cooper Flagg, while DiVincenzo’s expiring salary could also be part of a deadline deal.”

If Dallas wants to go in a slightly younger direction, this would be the trade to make. Randle, a Texas native, would surely welcome the opportunity to join a team in his home state.

If Minnesota is serious about giving its star player what he wants, this deal makes a whole lot of sense.