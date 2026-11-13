Dejounte Murray NBA Contract Details After Trade Demand

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Dejounte Murray #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the bench in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The New Orleans Pelicans are officially feeling the pressure to trade the star guard, Dejounte Murray, away.
On Friday (November 13), the NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Murray has requested a trade.
The veteran guard is on the team’s injury report and has been ruled out for Friday’s NBA Cup action against the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Shas Charania, Murray does not plan to play basketball for the Pelicans moving forward.
So far, just one team has been linked to Murray. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Murray is on the Phoenix Suns‘ radar. As the trade saga heats up, more teams could get involved.
How Much Does Dejounte Murray Make?
Any team interested in acquiring Murray would have to find a way to match his 2026-2027 salary of $32.7 million.
Back when Murray was with the Atlanta Hawks, he signed a four-year, $114.2 million deal before he got traded to the Pelicans.
The deal started at $28.8 million in the first season, and increased to $30.8 million in year two.
For any team taking on Murray, they run the risk of losing him for next season, or will be on the hook for a $30.7 million player option. His deadline to pick up the player option is set for June 29, 2027.
In the past, Murray initially played on a $6.3 million rookie-scale deal. His first extension was a four-year, $64.0 million deal, which led Murray into the deal he’s currently playing on.
Dejounte Murray’s NBA Career
Over 10 seasons, Murray has had an up-and-down career.
He spent the first five years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. Over that time, Murray appeared in 320 games.
When he got to the Atlanta Hawks, Murray played in 152 games. He averaged a career-high 21.5 points and 6.3 assists during his quick, two-year run with the Hawks.
Since landing in New Orleans, Murray has struggled to live up to his Hawks production. In 54 games, he has averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 assists.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The New Orleans Pelicans are officially feeling the pressure to trade the star guard, Dejounte Murray, away. On Friday (November 13), the NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Murray has requested a trade. The veteran guard is on the team’s injury report and has been ruled out for Friday’s NBA Cup action against the New […]