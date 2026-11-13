Dejounte Murray NBA Contract Details After Trade Demand

The New Orleans Pelicans are officially feeling the pressure to trade the star guard, Dejounte Murray, away.

On Friday (November 13), the NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Murray has requested a trade.

The veteran guard is on the team’s injury report and has been ruled out for Friday’s NBA Cup action against the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Shas Charania, Murray does not plan to play basketball for the Pelicans moving forward.

So far, just one team has been linked to Murray. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Murray is on the Phoenix Suns‘ radar. As the trade saga heats up, more teams could get involved.

How Much Does Dejounte Murray Make?

Any team interested in acquiring Murray would have to find a way to match his 2026-2027 salary of $32.7 million.

Back when Murray was with the Atlanta Hawks, he signed a four-year, $114.2 million deal before he got traded to the Pelicans.

The deal started at $28.8 million in the first season, and increased to $30.8 million in year two.

For any team taking on Murray, they run the risk of losing him for next season, or will be on the hook for a $30.7 million player option. His deadline to pick up the player option is set for June 29, 2027.

In the past, Murray initially played on a $6.3 million rookie-scale deal. His first extension was a four-year, $64.0 million deal, which led Murray into the deal he’s currently playing on.

Dejounte Murray’s NBA Career

Over 10 seasons, Murray has had an up-and-down career.

He spent the first five years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. Over that time, Murray appeared in 320 games.

When he got to the Atlanta Hawks, Murray played in 152 games. He averaged a career-high 21.5 points and 6.3 assists during his quick, two-year run with the Hawks.

Since landing in New Orleans, Murray has struggled to live up to his Hawks production. In 54 games, he has averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 assists.