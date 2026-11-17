Jeremiah Fears impressed with a triple-double in the Pelicans’ win over the Warriors. He has earned the starting spot after the Dejounte Murray situation and hasn’t disappointed. Fears became the youngest player in franchise history to record a triple-double, per NBA. The previous owner of this feat was Chris Paul, who had a triple-double his rookie year on April 2nd, 2006.

Jeremiah Fears Against the Warriors

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 16: Jeremiah Fears #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket for a dunk during the second quarter of the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on November 16, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Fears finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, leading the Pelicans to a win. He destroyed the Warriors with his speed and quickness. The guards of Golden State were having trouble staying in front of him. His speedy bursts to the rim drew the defense in, and he was able to find the open guy. He also got out and ran after steals for easy fast-break points.

Fears is proving to be one of the fastest players in the league. With his speed, he is very explosive too. He can also make acrobatic layups and change his shot mid-air. Fears is giving the Pelicans a reason to continue to start him. Against the Warriors, he was impressive and did a bit of everything to help New Orleans win in a blowout.

Can He Help Turn The Season Around?

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Jeremiah Fears #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during second half of the Emirates Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on November 13, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

New Orleans may have found something with Fears. He gives the team a new dynamic with their roster. His game opens up the floor so much more for everyone else. Opponents are having a hard time keeping him in front of them, but they also can’t back off because he can knock down threes.

This was a good game for Fears; he showed that he is able to do everything on the court. He controlled the whole game from the jump. He was finding the open guy, blowing by his defender for layups, and getting out for fast-break points. Fears is now the youngest player in Pelicans history to record a triple-double.