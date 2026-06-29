Knicks’ Eastern Conference Rival Expected to Pursue Landry Shamet

New York Knicks President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose is currently exhausting every avenue he can to find a way to bring back the championship roster for one more go-around.

Unfortunately, owner James Dolan has thrown a wrench into those plans with a mandate to stay out of the NBA’s dreaded second apron, a demand that reportedly “blindsided” the Knicks front office, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Regardless, New York’s front office will have to get creative if they hope to run it back in 2026-27, and it seems like they’ll have to make some tough decisions on key free agents who are expected to cash in this summer.

One of the Knicks’ playoff heroes, Landry Shamet, already has plenty of suitors, and an Eastern Conference rival seems primed to swoop in and steal him away.

Heat Reported as Landry Shamet Suitor

One of the New York Knicks’ biggest threats to steal away Shamet is reportedly the Miami Heat, according to The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“The Heat is expected to try to add at least two skilled three-point shooters in free agency. Other options, listed here, include Landry Shamet, Anfernee Simons and Quentin Grimes, among others,” wrote Jackson.

“After playing the past two seasons on a league-minimum contract, he’s positioned to get more after averaging 9.3 points and shooting 39.2% on threes in 51 regular-season games and 12 starts and then making 18 of 24 threes in playoff series against the 76ers and Cavaliers. He’s also a skilled defender with good size (6-5).”

After landing the NBA’s biggest fish this offseason in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami desperately needs to add perimeter players, and there was arguably no better three-and-D wing in the Eastern Conference playoffs this spring than Shamet.

In the deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami gave up Tyler Herro, arguably their best three-point shooter and primary ball handler.

Shamet won’t be a point guard replacement for the Heat, but you could make the case that he slots into their starting lineup as their starting shooting guard, giving them better spacing and solid perimeter defense.

The Knicks and the Heat have a long-standing rivalry in the East dating back to the late 90s, and seeing a beloved player like Shamet head to South Beach would certainly sting for New Yorkers.

Should the Knicks Try and Retain Landry Shamet?

The New York Knicks should absolutely want to keep Shamet. He was a core member of the championship roster and will forever be a beloved figure in New York sports history.

However, it’s time for Shamet to get paid, particularly after playing on minimum contracts the last two seasons, and he’s certainly earned it.

With all due respect to the 29-year-old sharpshooter, it’s not like he’s an irreplaceable piece of the puzzle.

The Knicks seem to have a replacement waiting in the wings with Mohamed Diawara, who showed spurts as a great three-and-D forward throughout the 2025-26 regualar season.

He still needs some more time to develop, but that’s why New York signed the restricted free agent to a three-year deal last week.

In a perfect world, the Knicks should want to keep Shamet. But with how much he’s expected to receive on the open market, it wouldn’t make sense for New York to keep him.