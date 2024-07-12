Knicks Pitch Would Land Recent Lottery Pick as Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement

Losing Isaiah Hartenstein could become an issue for the New York Knicks as currently constructed. With Mitchell Robinson dealing with injuries throughout his career, playing in more than 66 games just once in his six-year career, the Knicks need a serviceable backup.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that gives them exactly that. Buckley proposed a deal for recent Detroit Pistons lottery pick Jalen Duren.

Knicks would get: Duren

Pistons would get: Jericho Sims, first-round pick, and more

“It’s tough to tell how the new Detroit Pistons front office feels about all of the young players it inherited. Outside of rookie-max recipient Cade Cunningham, no incumbent players in the Motor City should feel super safe about their standing with this perpetual bottom-feeder,” Buckley wrote on July 11. “Maybe that convinces the Knicks to make a phone call about Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick of the 2022 draft (made by the previous regime, obviously).

“Duren plays a similar bouncy, rim-running game as Robinson, meaning New York—when healthy—could effectively have an athletic, above-the-rim center on the floor as often as it wants. While there’s something to be said for change-of-pace backups, there’s also a certain comfort in being able to play the same style even when reaching into the reserve ranks.”

Knicks Have Interest in Duren

The New York Knicks have reported interest in landing a center, and according to Marc Berman, formerly of the New York Post, Duren is on the Knicks’ “radar.”

“Leon Rose was in 1st row of presser yesterday with Mikal’s mother. Didn’t talk, but he’s still cooking, wants to make big center move after Philly’s 2 additions. Heard Houston’s Sengun has been on radar, even Detroit’s Jalen Duren. And that was before Pistons signed Paul Reed.”

If the Knicks viewed Duren as a starter and felt comfortable moving Robinson, they could avoid being hard-capped at the first apron. They need to shed around $3.4 million in salary to avoid being hard-capped.

James L. Edwards of The Athletic pitched the idea on July 3. His trade proposal would move Robinson, Miles McBride, a 2025 first-round pick, and multiple seconds for Duren and Jaden Ivey.

While they’d still have to explore backup center options, that deal would shed $6.5 million in salary.

How Duren Would Help the Knicks

Outside of the benefit of potentially getting below the first-apron, Duren is a proven young center and could be an excellent addition on both sides of the court for the New York Knicks.

Entering his third year in the NBA, Duren, who’s just 20 years old, made a big leap in his second season. In 2023-24, he averaged 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Hartenstein was a big piece in the Knicks scheme on both sides due to his rebounding ability. Duren could fill that void on the glass.

Offensive rebounding, specifically, is a big part of the Knicks’ success. Hartenstein finished eighth in offensive rebounds per game at 3.3, while Duren finished just two spots behind him at 3.2 per game.

Whether he’s a starter or not, Duren would bring valuable minutes and give the Knicks a promising young player who could grow with their core.