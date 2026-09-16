Knicks Make Surprise Roster Cut After Flurry of Signings

The New York Knicks’ crowded training camp competition has already claimed one player.

New York waived center Liam Robbins on Wednesday, one day after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract. The move came amid a flurry of roster transactions that also brought in Drew Eubanks, James Wiseman, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and John Konchar.

Robbins had looked like a possible candidate for one of the Knicks’ three open two-way spots after playing well for New York at Summer League. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game across five appearances in Las Vegas.

His waiver, however, does not necessarily end his time with the organization.

Because Robbins signed an Exhibit 10 contract, New York can retain his G League rights if he clears waivers, creating a path for him to join the Westchester Knicks. Exhibit 10 deals can also include bonuses for players who spend at least 60 days with a team’s G League affiliate.

Robbins’ Waiver Clarifies Knicks’ Center Battle

The immediate impact is that New York’s competition for the No. 3 center spot is becoming much easier to read.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond are locked into the top two spots. Behind them, Eubanks and Wiseman now stand out as the primary veteran candidates to earn the final frontcourt role.

Eubanks, 29, spent last season with Sacramento and averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 42 games. He signed a nonguaranteed deal and is expected to compete for a regular-season roster spot.

Wiseman offers a different kind of gamble.

The former No. 2 overall pick has career averages of 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds, but injuries have limited him to 152 games across six NBA seasons. New York signed him to an Exhibit 9 deal, giving the Knicks a low-risk look at his size and upside.

Knicks Essentially Have One Open Chair

The Knicks’ roster math makes every camp decision more consequential.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Konchar, Brown, Agbaji, Wiseman and Eubanks are all on training camp deals and will compete for an open roster spot. New York would need to trade a player already on an NBA contract if it wanted to keep two of those veterans. Otherwise, the decision could come down to choosing between another wing and another big man.

That leaves two distinct battles.

Konchar, Brown and Agbaji are fighting on the wing.

Wiseman and Eubanks are fighting at center.

Robbins’ waiver removes him, at least for now, from that standard-roster equation.

Two-Way Path Could Still Remain

Robbins may still have a route back.

The Knicks currently have all three two-way spots available, and Begley reported earlier Wednesday that Robbins was expected to have an opportunity to compete for one.

If he clears waivers and lands with Westchester, New York can continue evaluating him without using its lone standard opening.

For Robbins, that is a step backward from the immediate camp battle.

For the Knicks, it is roster housekeeping.

The bigger competition remains unchanged: New York has one open chair and several recognizable veterans trying to claim it.