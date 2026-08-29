Knicks Trade Pitch Reunites Team With Athletic Former Draft Pick

The New York Knicks’ search for another center has reached the point where a familiar face may be the most practical answer.

New York has explored the market since losing Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti this offseason, but each promising path has closed. The Knicks signed Moussa Cissé to a two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet, only for the Dallas Mavericks to match it. They also explored trades involving New Orleans Pelicans centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matković, along with Charlotte Hornets big man Moussa Diabaté, without completing a deal.

The free-agent pool has not been kinder. Nick Richards, arguably the best remaining center on the market, signed with the Miami Heat. Jonas Valančiūnas left the NBA after 14 seasons and returned home to Lithuania on a two-year contract with Žalgiris Kaunas.

That trail of near-misses should bring Jericho Sims back into the conversation.

One workable proposal would send Pacome Dadiet to the Milwaukee Bucks for Sims and the less favorable of the Brooklyn Nets’ and Dallas Mavericks’ 2027 second-round picks.

Pacome Dadiet Gives Milwaukee a Reason to Listen

The Knicks are approximately $3.3 million below the NBA’s $221.686 million second apron but remain above the first apron. New York therefore cannot take back more salary than it sends out in a trade.

Dadiet provides a clean match.

The 21-year-old wing will make $2.98 million in 2026-27, while Sims is owed $2.8 million in the final year of his contract. The exchange would reduce New York’s payroll by approximately $182,000 and preserve some breathing room below the second apron.

Dadiet is not merely salary filler. The Knicks selected the 6-foot-8 French wing in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, betting on his size, shooting potential and youth.

He has rarely received consistent playing time on a veteran-laden roster built to win immediately. That path became even narrower after the Knicks captured the 2026 championship and entered this season intent on defending their title.

Mohamed Diawara, who showed flashes when given opportunities last season, has also leapfrogged Dadiet in the Knicks’ wing pecking order. With Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Diawara ahead of him, Dadiet faces another season without a clear role.

Milwaukee could offer Dadiet the patience New York cannot. The Bucks already have young forwards Nate Ament, Ousmane Dieng and 6-foot-11 Bogoljub Marković, but Dadiet’s first-round pedigree and additional team control give him more long-term value than an expiring reserve center.

That difference is why Milwaukee should include a second-round pick. The Knicks control a $5.37 million team option on Dadiet for 2027-28, while Sims can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Familiar Center Could End Knicks’ Search

Sims is Milwaukee’s third traditional center behind Myles Turner and Kel’el Ware. Pete Nance is 6-foot-9 and primarily a stretch forward who can handle emergency minutes as a small-ball five.

The Bucks can retain Sims as insurance, but his path to meaningful playing time is narrow. New York can offer a defined role behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Sims averaged career highs of 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.7 minutes over 67 games for Milwaukee last season. He grabbed 2.2 offensive rebounds per game and shot 78.4% from the field, primarily finishing dunks, layups and lobs.

He is not a direct replacement for Robinson, the NBA’s leading offensive rebounder last season. Sims does not offer Robinson’s rim protection or ability to tilt a playoff game on the glass.

He would, however, restore some of the athleticism New York lost. Sims runs the floor, sets physical screens and plays above the rim. He also knows Brunson, Hart and much of the Knicks’ infrastructure from his first stint in New York.

Dadiet could eventually become the better player. But the defending champions must weigh future potential against an immediate roster weakness.

After striking out elsewhere, turning a blocked prospect into center insurance and another draft asset would be a sensible compromise.