Chet Holmgren Gets Roasted Online as Thunder Star Gains 2 Pounds

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced their roster for training camp.

The Thunder have 21 players vying for 18 roster spots. The camp is scheduled for September 29 at the INTEGRIS Health Thunder Development Center.

Chet Holmgren Gains 2 Pounds

Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire reported that Chet Holmgren gained two pounds from his last year’s training camp weight.

Holmgren went from 213 pounds to 215 pounds.

“Chet Holmgren has gained weight from last year’s training camp to now. He went from 213 lbs to 215 lbs,” Almanza tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions to Holmgren’s reported new weight on social media.

@crosflis: “How much weight does he need? I got plenty to give.”

@okerehimself: “As long as he keeps blocking shots and stretching the floor, I’m happy.”

@dlbrown_10: “Got physically dominated by the Spurs and comes back like this.”

@bigtdog88: “That’s water weight from a steakhouse meal.”

@JacksonMEM_: “Dude ate a cheeseburger.”

@Mike_Beeby: “You sure he wasn’t just weighed with multiple wristwatches on?”

@sj_blocher: “Dude that’s no gain. He must have had a big dinner night before.”

@DaDudeFromcq: “This is just embarrassing man. Chet had a WHOLE OFFSEASON, and this was it?”

Holmgren’s build has always been criticized since he was drafted in 2022.

But despite how fans call him out for not adding muscle, the 24-year-old is coming off his first All-Star selection. He was even named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Thunder’s Training Camp Roster

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a busy offseason, parting ways with Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort via trades. They had to make some hard decisions to keep their financial flexibility and avoid the second apron.

Here is the Thunder’s 21-man training camp roster:

Barnhizer, Dix and Oweh are signed to two-way contracts, while Holifield, McCray, Smith and Tilly are on Exhibit 10 deals.

The Thunder have 14 players signed to standard contracts, which means there is one roster spot open heading into training camp.

Dix, Holifield, Mara, McCray, Oweh, Stirtz and Tilly are rookies. Sorber is in his second season but is technically a rookie after missing all of last season due to a knee injury.