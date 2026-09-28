Hi, Subscriber

Chet Holmgren Gets Roasted Online as Thunder Star Gains 2 Pounds

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chet Holmgren
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half of an NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on April 08, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced their roster for training camp.

The Thunder have 21 players vying for 18 roster spots. The camp is scheduled for September 29 at the INTEGRIS Health Thunder Development Center.

Chet Holmgren Gains 2 Pounds

Chet Holmgren
GettyChet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against Carter Bryant #11 and De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 22, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire reported that Chet Holmgren gained two pounds from his last year’s training camp weight.

Holmgren went from 213 pounds to 215 pounds.

“Chet Holmgren has gained weight from last year’s training camp to now. He went from 213 lbs to 215 lbs,” Almanza tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions to Holmgren’s reported new weight on social media.

@crosflis: “How much weight does he need? I got plenty to give.”

@okerehimself: “As long as he keeps blocking shots and stretching the floor, I’m happy.”

@dlbrown_10: “Got physically dominated by the Spurs and comes back like this.”

@bigtdog88: “That’s water weight from a steakhouse meal.”

Chet Holmgren
GettyChet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a three point shot during the second half against the New York Knicks at Paycom Center on March 29, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

@JacksonMEM_: “Dude ate a cheeseburger.”

@Mike_Beeby: “You sure he wasn’t just weighed with multiple wristwatches on?”

@sj_blocher: “Dude that’s no gain. He must have had a big dinner night before.”

@DaDudeFromcq: “This is just embarrassing man. Chet had a WHOLE OFFSEASON, and this was it?”

Holmgren’s build has always been criticized since he was drafted in 2022.

But despite how fans call him out for not adding muscle, the 24-year-old is coming off his first All-Star selection. He was even named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Thunder’s Training Camp Roster

Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyThe Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 22, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a busy offseason, parting ways with Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort via trades. They had to make some hard decisions to keep their financial flexibility and avoid the second apron.

Here is the Thunder’s 21-man training camp roster:

Barnhizer, Dix and Oweh are signed to two-way contracts, while Holifield, McCray, Smith and Tilly are on Exhibit 10 deals.

The Thunder have 14 players signed to standard contracts, which means there is one roster spot open heading into training camp.

Dix, Holifield, Mara, McCray, Oweh, Stirtz and Tilly are rookies. Sorber is in his second season but is technically a rookie after missing all of last season due to a knee injury.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Chet Holmgren Gets Roasted Online as Thunder Star Gains 2 Pounds

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x