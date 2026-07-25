LeBron James Got a Crucial Answer From Joel Embiid Before Sixers Move

LeBron James ended weeks of uncertainty Friday by announcing on social media that he will join the Philadelphia 76ers. His agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that the 41-year-old agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract containing a player option. The decision puts James alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe for what could become his last pursuit of another championship.

The announcement energized Sixers supporters and delivered the roster outcome Embiid had openly wanted since he sent that invitation in 2014.

A private conversation with Embiid reportedly helped James reach that point. Roughly one month before the announcement, the two stars met in Los Angeles for almost two hours. James pressed Embiid about his health and asked whether Philadelphia should expect another season disrupted by injuries. Embiid told him he had entered the first surgery-free summer of his career, felt completely healthy and remained committed to the work ahead.

That answer carried considerable weight because Embiid had reportedly represented one of James’ biggest concerns about choosing Philadelphia.

A month ago, LeBron James and Joel Embiid met privately in Los Angeles for nearly two hours.LeBron asked Embiid directly about his health heading into the offseason and whether this would be another injury-plagued year. Embiid told him it was the first summer of his career… https://t.co/GbV4fVlkJl pic.twitter.com/MshUoi0lNu — ShotonTarget🎯 (@ShotonTarget10) July 25, 2026

Joel Embiid Addressed the Question Facing LeBron James

Before James selected the Sixers, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, a senior NBA writer, reported that Philadelphia had held serious internal conversations about its future with Embiid, Yahoo reports. Robinson identified new basketball operations president Mike Gansey as an important figure in that planning and noted Gansey’s longstanding connection to James through their Cleveland basketball roots.

The potential partnership still presented complications. Robinson reported that James had seriously considered Philadelphia, but questions about playing with Embiid remained unresolved. He added that some people around the situation preferred not to pair the two stars at all.

One concern centered on the possibility of James entering a distracting transition if Philadelphia eventually moved away from Embiid. The other involved whether Embiid could stay healthy and mobile over time. At 41, James does not have several years to wait for the Sixers’ centerpiece to regain the physical condition required for a championship run.

The Los Angeles meeting gave James an opportunity to seek an answer directly from Embiid. Gansey later reinforced that message publicly during a press conference.

“He has been putting in the work, up 15lbs of pure muscle. Now he’s around 295lbs but 13% body fat,” Gansey said. “We’re hoping it helps him stay healthy and dominate once again in the paint. He will take it up another level.”

Gansey also said Embiid had reached his first truly healthy offseason and described him as being in a “really good space.” Those assurances helped change the picture surrounding a pairing that had recently appeared difficult to imagine.

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Joel Embiid’s 2014 Invitation Finally Pays Off

For Embiid, James’ commitment also fulfills a public recruiting effort that began 12 years earlier. On July 1, 2014, Embiid used social media to invite James to Philadelphia.

“@KingJames hey bro hope you’re having a good day….. Want to join us in philly?? Peace,” Embiid wrote.

James did not accept then, but the circumstances now look dramatically different. Philadelphia had already strengthened its roster by acquiring Brown, which helped place the franchise on James’ radar. Once he received encouraging information about Embiid, the prospect of joining Embiid, Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe reportedly emerged as his clearest route toward one more title run.

There may have been public clues before Friday’s announcement. At Fanatics Fest one week earlier, James used the phrase “trust the process.” Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton also repeatedly joked that James was 76 years old, a playful reference that attracted more attention once Philadelphia became his destination.

Now the wordplay carries a sharper meaning. Embiid first asked James to join him more than a decade ago. This summer, James needed Embiid to answer a much more serious question in return. Embiid’s health update did not merely ease a concern. It helped make Philadelphia’s championship pitch believable enough for James to finally say yes.