Jaylen Brown’s NBA Loyalty Admission, Tells IShowSpeed to Recruit LeBron James

Jaylen Brown’s offseason has been anything but ordinary.

Just weeks after the Boston Celtics traded the four-time All-Star to the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the NBA’s biggest blockbuster deals, Brown offered an honest look at how the move changed his perspective on life in the league. While attending the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco alongside popular streamer IShowSpeed, Brown admitted the experience taught him a difficult lesson about the NBA, per Bleacher Report.

“It’s a crazy business, bro,” Brown told IShowSpeed during the livestream. “Don’t become a basketball player.”

Brown then summed up his feelings in even simpler terms.

“There’s no loyalty, there’s no love… They packed me up, sayonara chat, I’m out of here.”

The comments came less than two weeks after Boston dealt Brown to the rival 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. The move shocked much of the NBA, especially after Brown delivered an MVP-caliber campaign while helping keep the Celtics among the Eastern Conference’s top teams despite Jayson Tatum’s injury.

Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens later explained the organization believed dedicating roughly 70 percent of its salary cap to Brown and Tatum limited its ability to build enough depth under the NBA’s current financial rules. Stevens repeatedly referred to creating more “optionality” as the driving force behind the decision.

Brown, however, offered a much more personal takeaway.

Play

Brown Jokes About Bringing LeBron James to Philly

Although Brown admitted the trade caught him off guard, he also appeared ready to embrace his new situation in Philadelphia.

During the same stream, Brown enlisted IShowSpeed to help him with an ambitious recruiting pitch involving LeBron James.

“You gotta tell LeBron he gotta pull up, man,” Brown said. “Pull up to Philly.”

IShowSpeed enthusiastically delivered the message himself.

“LeBron, pull up to Philly. Think about it. LeBron, Jaylen Brown, PG13…”

Brown quickly interrupted with a laugh.

“He’s gone. He’s gone, bro.”

The exchange became one of the funnier moments from the livestream, largely because IShowSpeed mistakenly included Paul George in his imaginary lineup despite George now playing for Boston after being traded for Brown.

Even with the lighthearted recruiting effort, Brown’s comments about loyalty reflected the emotions surrounding his departure from the franchise that drafted him in 2016.

Over 10 seasons in Boston, Brown developed into one of the league’s premier two-way wings while helping the Celtics capture the 2024 NBA championship. His final season with the organization also produced one of the strongest campaigns of his career, making the trade all the more surprising around the league.

Brown’s Feelings About Boston Have Been Building

Brown’s latest comments were not the first indication that he may have been frustrated before the trade became official.

Prior to the blockbuster deal, Brown liked an Instagram comment suggesting the Celtics should trade him to “a city who respects him,” fueling speculation that tension had developed behind the scenes.

Since the trade, several current and former NBA players have publicly defended Brown. Austin Rivers recently criticized what he called a “smear campaign” against Brown, arguing the All-Star continues to receive unfair criticism despite consistently producing on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Stevens acknowledged during his introductory press conference after the trade that moving Brown would be unpopular and admitted the decision could ultimately prove to be the wrong one.

“I’m not saying it was the right call,” Stevens said. “We wanted to stay good and wanted to add more optionality.”

Brown now begins the next chapter of his career alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia. Based on his conversation with IShowSpeed, however, one lesson from his decade in Boston appears likely to stick with him long after the trade.

As Brown put it, “There’s no loyalty, there’s no love.”