Magic Johnson Shares 2 Big Questions About LeBron James’ 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers dramatically reshaped the NBA landscape this offseason, first acquiring Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade before signing LeBron James in free agency. The franchise now boasts a lineup featuring four All-Stars in James, Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, instantly making Philadelphia one of the league’s most talked-about contenders.

NBA legend Magic Johnson believes the Sixers have assembled one of basketball’s premier rosters. Still, he cautioned that talent alone will not determine whether the team reaches its championship ceiling.

Johnson shared his reaction on social media after James announced his decision to join Philadelphia, outlining both the excitement surrounding the move and the questions that remain.

Magic Johnson Sees 76ers as a Championship Threat

Johnson praised Philadelphia’s aggressive offseason, beginning with its trade for Brown before adding the biggest free agent available.

“After trading for one of the best two way players in the league and NBA All Star Jaylen Brown, the Sixers then signed the biggest free agent on the market this summer, 4x NBA champion and future Hall of Famer LeBron James,” Johnson wrote.

He believes James’ arrival immediately changes the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

“LeBron makes the Sixers one of the best teams in the NBA and the biggest threat to the World Champion Knicks in the Eastern Conference,” Johnson added.

Johnson also highlighted Philadelphia’s star power, noting that the projected starting lineup includes James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey. While he expects the group to thrive offensively, he acknowledged that balancing four accomplished stars presents a unique challenge.

“Offensively they will be great,” Johnson wrote. “But all four are used to having the ball in their hands, so I’m interested to see what type of offense Coach Nurse draws up.”

Chemistry, Defense Remain the Biggest Questions

Although Johnson expressed confidence in Philadelphia’s talent, he identified two areas he believes will determine whether the roster reaches its potential.

“I have two big questions for Philly: one is on the defensive end, and two is their team chemistry,” Johnson wrote. “If they answer those two… watch out!”

His comments echoed what Rich Paul recently said while discussing James’ fit with the Sixers.

Paul described James as the ideal secondary playmaker, saying he elevates every teammate around him while making life easier for players such as Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

“When you add a LeBron, everything changes,” Paul said. “That is why it is not easy for someone who is [deemed] to be a star player on a team, when he comes, he kind of shows you how big or little of a star you actually are.”

Paul also suggested Philadelphia should not face those concerns with Maxey because of the pair’s long-standing relationship.

“The familiarity with him and Tyrese, you don’t have to worry about that with Tyrese,” Paul said. “They know each other, they embrace each other, they have been working out together for the last five years. So you won’t have any pushback. You can’t pay for that. You can’t put a value on that.”

James, meanwhile, made it clear why he chose Philadelphia after nearly deciding to retire.

“I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” James wrote. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

As Philadelphia enters the season with perhaps its most talented roster in years, Johnson’s two questions, defense and chemistry, may ultimately determine whether James’ final NBA chapter ends with another title.