Rich Paul Explains How LeBron James Changes Everything for 76ers

LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers created one of the biggest moments of the NBA offseason. After weeks of uncertainty, the 41-year-old chose Philadelphia over Cleveland, Miami and Golden State, giving the Sixers another marquee addition alongside Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid.

According to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, the decision did not come easily, ESPN reports.

Paul described James’ free agency as “an emotional roller coaster every single day” before the four-time NBA champion ultimately informed him around 1 a.m. Friday that Philadelphia would be the final destination for the closing chapter of his career.

Rich Paul Details Why LeBron Fits the 76ers

Paul believes James immediately raises the level of everyone around him, beginning with Philadelphia’s young core.

“I think he helps everybody on that team,” Paul said. “When you talk about a secondary playmaker, if [James is] your secondary playmaker, you have the best secondary playmaker in the league.”

Paul pointed to how James can complement Tyrese Maxey in pick-and-roll situations and even suggested head coach Nick Nurse could borrow a concept from Tyronn Lue by occasionally using Maxey as the screener.

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He also highlighted what James can do for rookie VJ Edgecombe while explaining that the biggest impact extends well beyond the stat sheet.

“When you add a LeBron, everything changes,” Paul said. “That is why it is not easy for someone who is [deemed] to be a star player on a team, when he comes, he kind of shows you how big or little of a star you actually are.”

Paul added that Maxey should have little trouble embracing the partnership because the two have trained together for years.

“The familiarity with him and Tyrese, you don’t have to worry about that with Tyrese,” Paul said. “They know each other, they embrace each other, they have been working out together for the last five years. So you won’t have any pushback. You can’t pay for that. You can’t put a value on that.”

James Reveals Why Philadelphia Won Him Over

James also shared an emotional statement after announcing his decision on social media Friday, revealing he nearly walked away from basketball altogether, CBS reports.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James wrote. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.”

Instead, time away from the game changed his outlook.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” James wrote. “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?”

James said the answer centered on competition and chasing another championship.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” he wrote. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

Philadelphia’s aggressive offseason, which included acquiring Jaylen Brown before landing James in free agency, now enters a new phase as the franchise attempts to capitalize on one final championship pursuit with one of the NBA’s most accomplished players.