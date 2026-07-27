Maverick Carter Reveals LeBron James’ Plan After NBA Retirement

LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers for what he called his final decision, but the move also pushed the conversation about his eventual life after basketball closer to the surface.

Maverick Carter, James’ longtime business partner, said he does not feel sadness as much as a growing awareness that the end can arrive at any moment. Carter admitted he once expected James to stop playing after last season, particularly after retirement entered their conversations during the previous few years.

“I don’t necessarily get sad,” Carter said, via Boardroom. “It’s just the realization that yes, this is ending. It would come to an end one day. And sometimes I wake up and go, ‘Wow, is today the day?’”

James ultimately decided he still had more to give. Rich Paul described the free-agency process as an “emotional roller coaster” before James selected Philadelphia over Cleveland, Miami and Golden State.

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Carter Encouraged James to Keep Playing

Carter said James first started seriously mentioning retirement around his 20th or 21st NBA season. That possibility felt real again after James finished his latest campaign and took time to determine whether he still loved the demands of the game.

“I didn’t think he would play again,” Carter said. “But you know, as he and I talked, I said, ‘Listen, if you really want to play, then keep playing. Play as long as the [expletive] you can.’ Why not? Because one day you won’t be able to.”

Carter also encouraged James to separate his decision from the competitive pride that helped fuel his historic career. In Carter’s view, James may always believe he can contribute in an NBA game, even decades after his retirement.

“He’s gonna be sitting on the couch one day at 55 years old watching an NBA game going, ‘I could [expletive] get 8 points,’” Carter said. “He’s LeBron James. His ego, till he’s dead, is going to tell him, ‘I could get a bucket in this game.’”

For now, James has another basketball challenge. Philadelphia added him after trading for Jaylen Brown, forming a star-heavy lineup alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Magic Johnson called the Sixers one of the NBA’s best teams and the biggest Eastern Conference threat to the New York Knicks. However, Johnson also raised questions about Philadelphia’s defense and chemistry.

Golf Could Become James’ Next Major Platform

Carter believes retirement will create a void that no business venture can completely fill. James has earned an NBA salary for 23 seasons, but Carter noted that basketball has structured approximately 34 years of his life.

“Replacing that feeling of when October rolls around, him going to his office, to practice and playing is impossible to replace,” Carter said.

That reality led Carter and James to discuss his next job, not merely his next investment. Carter said their planning extends beyond financial returns and centers on finding something James genuinely wants to create.

Golf now sits at the heart of that vision.

“He’s obviously fallen in love with golf,” Carter said. “He’s obviously going to build a platform around lifestyle and golf.”

Carter added that James had played that day and had likely spent nearly every day on the course since the season ended. He expects James to develop something around that passion while continuing to invest in finance.

James explained that his Philadelphia decision did not center on money or family. He still wanted to sacrifice, compete and pursue another championship.

Carter’s comments reveal what may follow once that pursuit finally ends. Basketball will remain impossible to replace, but James already appears to have the foundation for his next arena.