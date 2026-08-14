76ers-Lakers Trade Idea Reunites LeBron James With Bronny in 4-Team Deal

Before LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, there was a thought that he would potentially mandate that his next team acquire his son, Bronny, before committing to sign.

Of course, James’ agent, Rich Paul, was quick to shoot down that notion in a quote provided to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“The agent for both tells ESPN that ‘they are not a package deal’ and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny James to join his father in Philly,” Shelburne wrote in a post on X.

While not a necessity, Bronny wouldn’t be a terrible addition for the 76ers. He’s proved throughout his short tenure in the NBA that he’s at least a rotational piece.

If Philadelphia wanted to acquire him from the Los Angeles Lakers, what would it take?

76ers-Lakers Trade Idea Ships Bronny James

In a trade idea proposed by Heavy’s Adel Ahmad, the Philadelphia 76ers would acquire Bronny from the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that also involves two other teams.

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Josh Green and a second-round pick in 2031 (via PHI) and a second-round pick in 2032 (via BKN)

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets receive: Dalton Knecht

In a deal that only costs the 76ers a second-round pick in 2031, Ahmad argues that the Lakers are a team looking to contend in 2026-27 and can’t afford to burn two roster spots on developmental guards like James and recent first-round pick Dalton Knecht.

“James’ father has not yet officially requested that his son join him in Philly. It is still up for speculation, however, given James’ rather modest deal, any green light would mean a swift move for him,” wrote Ahmad.

“James’ salary for the upcoming season was guaranteed, but at only $2.3 million, it was more of a case of preventing him from being waived. Heading into Year 3, the Lakers may not be keen on having two development stars in James and Knecht occupying valuable roster spots.”

If the Lakers are looking to move on from Bronny, Philadelphia makes a whole lot of sense as a landing spot, and not just because they employ his father.

Bronny James’ Fit With the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team relatively thin in the backcourt. Behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons.

Both players are solid, but in the NBA, injuries happen. If even one of those four misses any time, the 76ers will have a bit of a problem on their hands.

Enter Bronny James, someone who can come off the bench and give solid defense and spacing to a team looking to contend.

Last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, James appeared in 42 games and averaged just under 9 minutes in those contests.

The USC product shot 38.6% from three-point range, a remarkable increase from the 28.1% he averaged in his rookie season.

No, he’s not going to be a starter or difference-maker for a team hoping to contend in a fairly loaded Eastern Conference, but in this league, you can never have enough depth.