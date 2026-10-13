Ben Simmons Reveals 2 Reasons He Told Kings GM For NBA Return

Ben Simmons will be returning to the NBA after sitting out for a year. That return may have been a result of a crucial conversation with the Sacramento Kings general manager last August.

In the E:60 documentary about Simmons’ NBA return, it was revealed that Simmons gave Kings GM Scott Perry two good reasons why he wanted to return to the NBA this season.

Simmons cited his health and his love for basketball as reasons why he is working towards a return to the NBA, resulting in him getting a one-year contract with the Kings.

“Around the time he was participating with the Australian national team, I got a couple calls from people in Australia mentioning the fact that Ben Simmons is here and he’s playing really, really well, he looks healthy again and a little bit reminiscent of his days in Philadelphia,” Perry said in the E:60 episode of “Being Ben.”

“One of my big questions for him was, ‘OK, why? You essentially hadn’t played in two years. You made a lot of money. You’ve gone through a lot of scrutiny. Why are you doing this?’ One, ‘Scott, this is the first time I’ve really been healthy in two years,’ And the second and very important thing he said was, ‘Scott, I miss playing basketball.'”

Ben Simmons Stepped Away To Recuperate

During his year-long hiatus from the NBA for the entire 2025-2026 season, Simmons stepped away from basketball to focus on extensive physical rehabilitation and mental recovery.

This comes after years of chronic nerve irritation, multiple back surgeries, and severe public scrutiny that impacted his psyche.

As his body began to heal, he ramped up a rigorous conditioning program over the spring and summer months of 2026 to rebuild his strength. By August 2026, a rejuvenated and healthy Simmons proved his physical recovery by participating in a minicamp with the Australian national team in Melbourne, which paved the way for his NBA return.

Ben Simmons Reveals Frustrations Over False Media Narratives During His Hiatus

Ben Simmons intentionally chose not to touch a basketball or watch the sport during his time off, prioritizing his mind and body instead.

He used the self-induced break to “find himself again,” disconnecting from outside media noise and the “false narratives” he felt outlets like ESPN were perpetuating about his commitment to the game.

“You know what the most annoying part about it is? When you got ESPN and certain outlets like that, you know, giving false narratives and information.That’s probably the most frustrating part,” Simmons said during his interview with Chris Haynes.

“Not, like, specifically. I just think overall, you know, a lot of things that are said so quickly nowadays that can change the narrative or give people a perception of something that’s not true, which sucks, but it comes with it. But yes, the reality is I had to deal with a lot of shit physically, and I’m back on the court.”

Simmons played his first NBA game in over a year on October 11, against the Golden State Warriors.

He logged 9 minutes of action, scoring 7 points, dishing out 1 assist, and shooting 2-of-4 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Now fully healthy, Simmons is expected to start in the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, his former team before his hiatus, on Oct. 21.