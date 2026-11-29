Sacramento Kings shooting guard Zach LaVine is disputing a report that he wants to be traded away from the Kings.

A report emerged earlier this week saying that LaVine is “unhappy” with the Kings and wants out of the team, which is the worst team in the NBA this season with a terrible 2-16 record.

But LaVine himself says that report is false.

Zach LaVine Not Asking for Trade

Taking to his social media, LaVine disputed the report that says he wants a trade out of Sacramento, suggesting that unless you hear it from him or his agent, it’s not true.

“We live in a world where media with no credibility or sources can influence… If you don’t hear it from me or my representation (expletive) false. ZL8,” LaVine wrote on X.

Trade Makes Sense

Even if LaVine is denying that he wants out of Sacramento, it does make sense that he gets traded, since the Kings are a horrible basketball team and LaVine is in the final season of his contract, being paid $49 million this season.

The Kings could use his large expiring contract to potentially take back a bad contract and have assets attached to it by another team as a sweetener. So the Kings do have a reason to deal LaVine, even if the player himself isn’t necessarily interested in going anywhere.

Another option for the Kings is to buy out LaVine’s contract and let him sign with a contender ahead of the playoffs. But that would be a last-resort option after the team first talks to other teams about a potential trade.

Finally, the Kings have one final option, which is simply keeping LaVine on its roster for the rest of the season. Although Sacramento is in a rebuilding phase right now, the team could still use some veterans on its roster to eat minutes and provide leadership to the team’s young players. So it’s not a complete lock that LaVine is traded, since Sacramento could keep him if his trade value is low.

We’ll see what happens, but right now LaVine isn’t asking for a trade.