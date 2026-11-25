Ahead of Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, Darius Acuff Jr. received major praise from coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking to reporters in his post-practice media availability on Tuesday, Kerr was asked about his thoughts on the Kings rookie. He had nothing but praise for Acuff, whom he compared to Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

“He’s a great player,” Kerr said. “He’s really an impressive scorer, got kind of the modern point guard qualities. When you think about guys like Damian Lillard, ball-dominant guys who can really shoot from the perimeter but have good passing instincts, unlimited range, that sort of thing. He’s a really good-looking young player and off to a great start.”

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Despite the narrative around Acuff’s shot selection and efficiency, the Kings guard continues to impress the right people. Kerr knows a thing or two about scoring guards, coaching Steph Curry to two MVPs and four NBA championships.

In 17 games this season, Acuff is averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He’s shooting just 40.3 percent from the field on 22.2 shots per game.

Darius Acuff Jr. Sits Atop NBA Rookie Ladder

In this week’s NBA Rookie Ladder, Darius Acuff Jr. went from third to No. 1 after a strong string of performances in the last seven days.

“It was a strong week for Acuff, who won the first home game of his career against Boston,” Jeff Zillgitt of NBA.com wrote. “He averaged 21.8 points and 7.5 assists in four games, and for the season, he leads all rookies in 30-point games (five) and double-digit assist games (four) and is tied for second in double-doubles (four). He’s also the only rookie averaging at least 20 points.”

Cameron Boozer remained at second, though he’ll be on a downward trajectory since he’s been ruled out for at least a month due to an ankle injury.

AJ Dybantsa is now third, with Yaxel Lendeborg falling from first to fourth. Aday Mara also made his Top 5 debut, followed by Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, Brayden Burries, Mikel Brown Jr. and Meleek Thomas.

Who Will Win Rookie of the Year?

Due to Cameron Boozer’s injury and the possibility of him becoming ineligible, the Rookie of the Year race is now wide open.

According to Kalshi, Darius Acuff Jr. is now the favorite to take home the award ahead of Yaxel Lendeborg and AJ Dybantsa.

The season is still a long way to go, but Acuff is on pace to have one of the best scoring rookie years in league history. It will be interesting to see if the Kings’ abysmal record affects his campaign.