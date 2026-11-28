Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is “unhappy” in Sacramento and is willing to come off the bench for a playoff contender if he’s traded.

LaVine is in the final season of his contract with Sacramento, one that pays him nearly $49 million this season. The 2-16 Kings are the worst team in the Western Conference this season, and so it’s not a surprise that LaVine prefers to be traded as he’s “unhappy” with his current situation, and who can blame him with how bad the Kings are.

But to make it work, he’s willing to give up his spot as a starter and take a seat on the bench.

Zach LaVine Open to Bench Role

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, LaVine is open to coming off the bench with another team, as being in the playoffs is more important to him than starting.

“The only team that might break ranks is the Kings, who have been a sinking ship since the season tipped off. While Domantas Sabonis and former Bulls guard Zach LaVine haven’t officially made trade requests, it’s known leaguewide that both are begging for a change of address. According to an NBA source, LaVine is as unhappy as he ever has been but still is trying to keep the locker room afloat. He is in the last year of a max contract in which he is making just less than $49 million this season and is hoping to land on a playoff roster, even if it means coming off the bench,” Cowley wrote.

Where Could Zach LaVine Go?

With a $49 million cap hit, it will not be easy for the Kings to trade LaVine, as they would likely have to take another bad contract back in return.

Even though LaVine is on an expiring contract, he doesn’t have much trade value at this point in his career, which is why a buyout might be the most obvious path to him leaving Sacramento.

The Kings, though, may want to keep him to avoid finishing in the bottom three and being in the relegation zone for the NBA draft lottery.