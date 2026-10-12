Ben Simmons Set To Be A Starter With Sacramento Kings In Regular Season

Ben Simmons will be a starter in his return to the NBA regular season for the Sacramento Kings.

This is according to Andscape’s Marc Spears, who followed Simmons’ lead-up back to the NBA.

That also means that he will share on-ball duties with Kings rookie Darius Acuff, who is being billed as the future of the team.

“Simmons is expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside rookie guard Darius Acuff for the Oct. 21 season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers,” Spears reported.

Notably, Simmons made his Kings preseason debut as a starter at the power forward position, scoring 7 points, 1 assist, and 2 turnovers in 9 limited minutes during a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

In his first action back, Simmons, now under head coach Doug Christie, started alongside Keegan Murray and Precious Achiuwa, showing smooth movement, hitting a turnaround jumper, and running point to ease offensive pressure on Acuff Jr..

After missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season to rehab back injuries and take a mental reset, the former three-time All-Star signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Kings.

Leveraging his 6-foot-10 frame, he is tasked with guarding multiple positions, frequently matching up against power forwards to give the Kings versatility.

Ben Simmons Gives Message To The NBA

Ben Simmons was once seen as a possible heir to LeBron James. Now that he is back and healthy, reaching that level once more is possible, at least according to Simmons.

After his first preseason game, Simmons said he is just as good right now as he once was a few years ago with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It felt really good. When you’re out for a year and come back, it’s a good feeling to just be out there and compete and get the first one out of the way,” Simmons said.

“A lot of it is just being healthy and being able to do what I do, and also adding to that, being more aggressive. I’m older now. I’m about the same player I was a few years ago, especially given that I’m healthy.”

Simmons added that his age and maturity is now a weapon as he now sees the game better than his younger self.

“The game has just slowed down a lot for me, and I see a lot more now. Having a lot of years under my belt, the game has slowed down for me, and I can make better decisions. Obviously, I haven’t played in a year, but I still feel confident out there to make the right plays,” he said.

Kings Head Coach Thinks Ben Simmons Is Special

Kings head coach Doug Christie is a fan of Ben Simmons, believing the former All-Star is still a special player.

“We want to defend, rebound, and run the floor and share the basketball. He does all those things. Just him individually,” Christie said as he emphasized how big of an impact Simmons brings to the Kings on both ends of the floor.

“Defensively, he’s as solid as they get. He rebounds, he pushes the ball, he’s unselfish, he shares the ball. When you get a player like that, you have to get used to playing with a player like that,” Christie added. “There will be adjustment because he’s a special, special player.”

Now, Kings faithful must wait and see if the preseason hype and coach’s early-season assessment will translate on the court for Ben Simmons.