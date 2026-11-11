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Domantas Sabonis 0 Points Shows ‘Quiet Quitting’ on Kings in Trade Pursuit

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings reacts to a call during the first half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Domantas Sabonis didn’t score on Tuesday night for the Sacramento Kings, not a single point.

He didn’t even really try. He took just two shots.

It’s shaping up to be a painful, awkward ending for the uber-talented lefty big man who was once traded for Tyrese Haliburton.

Sabonis surely wants out of town. The Kings probably wouldn’t mind getting rid of a guy who isn’t asserting himself at all on the floor.

But would anyone want him?

That’s a fair question, and it’s one that NBA analysts are starting to ask.

Domantas Sabonis 0 Points

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sabonis played 24 minutes and attempted two field goals on Tuesday night against the Magic.

He missed both shots, one of them a 3-pointer. He also got to the line for two free throws and missed both.

Sabonis, normally a great rebounder, also only grabbed two rebounds. He did dish out five assists.

NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor wrote on X: “Sad to see Domantas Sabonis quiet quitting on the Kings. 0 points on 2 shots last night. He doesn’t want to be there.”

This happens in the NBA from time to time, and it often ends with a player sitting on the bench until someone else will take them. It’s the “someone else will take them” part that could be a problem for the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis Trade Possibility

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after being fouled by the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Sabonis problem is that his contract isn’t pretty. For a player who would’ve fit better in an earlier era of NBA hoops, he sure is making a lot of cash.

O’Connor wrote in that aforementioned post on X: “I just don’t know who’s gonna want him at $45.4M this year and $48.6M next year. Sabonis might be stuck with Sacramento and Sacramento might be stuck with him.”

The Kings actually have some reasons for hope. Darius Acuff is putting up great scoring numbers as a rookie.

Sabonis just hasn’t ever been what they hoped for. He often put up great statistics, but it never felt much like he impacted winning.

And now that he’s “quiet quitting,” the end feels near. It’s just not clear if there’s a way out of this.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Domantas Sabonis 0 Points Shows ‘Quiet Quitting’ on Kings in Trade Pursuit

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