Domantas Sabonis 0 Points Shows ‘Quiet Quitting’ on Kings in Trade Pursuit

Domantas Sabonis didn’t score on Tuesday night for the Sacramento Kings, not a single point.

He didn’t even really try. He took just two shots.

It’s shaping up to be a painful, awkward ending for the uber-talented lefty big man who was once traded for Tyrese Haliburton.

Sabonis surely wants out of town. The Kings probably wouldn’t mind getting rid of a guy who isn’t asserting himself at all on the floor.

But would anyone want him?

That’s a fair question, and it’s one that NBA analysts are starting to ask.

Domantas Sabonis 0 Points

Sabonis played 24 minutes and attempted two field goals on Tuesday night against the Magic.

He missed both shots, one of them a 3-pointer. He also got to the line for two free throws and missed both.

Sabonis, normally a great rebounder, also only grabbed two rebounds. He did dish out five assists.

NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor wrote on X: “Sad to see Domantas Sabonis quiet quitting on the Kings. 0 points on 2 shots last night. He doesn’t want to be there.”

This happens in the NBA from time to time, and it often ends with a player sitting on the bench until someone else will take them. It’s the “someone else will take them” part that could be a problem for the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis Trade Possibility

The Sabonis problem is that his contract isn’t pretty. For a player who would’ve fit better in an earlier era of NBA hoops, he sure is making a lot of cash.

O’Connor wrote in that aforementioned post on X: “I just don’t know who’s gonna want him at $45.4M this year and $48.6M next year. Sabonis might be stuck with Sacramento and Sacramento might be stuck with him.”

The Kings actually have some reasons for hope. Darius Acuff is putting up great scoring numbers as a rookie.

Sabonis just hasn’t ever been what they hoped for. He often put up great statistics, but it never felt much like he impacted winning.

And now that he’s “quiet quitting,” the end feels near. It’s just not clear if there’s a way out of this.