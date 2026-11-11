Draymond Green Makes Strong Darius Acuff Jr. Statement Amid Kings Trade Links

One of the few bright spots for the Sacramento Kings this season has been Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff is averaging 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He’s shooting 41.8% from the field, 33.0% from three-point range, and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

However, the Kings are tied for the worst record in the NBA. They are one of three teams currently at 1-10, entering Week 4 of the 2026-27 season.

Draymond Green’s Message About Darius Acuff Jr.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Draymond Green discussed Darius Acuff Jr.’s start to this NBA career. He disregarded the talk about the number of shots Acuff is taking per game.

Acuff is third in the NBA in shots per game at 22.8, just behind Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Darius Acuff has been on a tear,” Green said. “And I know a lot of people was complaining about, ‘Oh, he’s taking this many shots.’ He’s doing that, and it just seems to me that he’s starting to figure it out. He’s playing really well, he’s shooting the ball a lot better.

“Obviously it hasn’t equated to many wins for the Sacramento Kings, but that ain’t really on Darius Acuff,” the four-time NBA champion continued. “But he’s starting to put it together. … I told y’all, I think Acuff can be a special player in this league. He can really score that basketball, and I think he’s starting to figure it out.”

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Green added that Acuff will be among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year, along with Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors and Cameron Boozer of the Memphis Grizzlies.

He also gave a shout-out to AJ Dybantsa for finally being healthy and playing well for the Washington Wizards.

Sacramento Kings Linked to Draymond Green

Draymond Green’s latest comments about Darius Acuff Jr. came at a time when the Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in him.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kings general manager Scott Perry is close with Green due to their Michigan connection.

The Kings could also use Green as a mentor for Acuff. They initially signed Ben Simmons, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon before the start of the season.

During a preseason game between the Warriors and Kings, Green went viral for taking Acuff aside and giving him advice.

Green wanted Acuff to get his teammates involved and avoid having possessions where no one touches the ball but him.