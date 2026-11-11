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Draymond Green Makes Strong Darius Acuff Jr. Statement Amid Kings Trade Links

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Draymond Green, Darius Acuff Jr.
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of the preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez/Getty Images)

One of the few bright spots for the Sacramento Kings this season has been Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff is averaging 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He’s shooting 41.8% from the field, 33.0% from three-point range, and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

However, the Kings are tied for the worst record in the NBA. They are one of three teams currently at 1-10, entering Week 4 of the 2026-27 season.

Draymond Green’s Message About Darius Acuff Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings
GettyDarius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after making a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of their game at Golden 1 Center on October 23, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Draymond Green discussed Darius Acuff Jr.’s start to this NBA career. He disregarded the talk about the number of shots Acuff is taking per game.

Acuff is third in the NBA in shots per game at 22.8, just behind Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Darius Acuff has been on a tear,” Green said. “And I know a lot of people was complaining about, ‘Oh, he’s taking this many shots.’  He’s doing that, and it just seems to me that he’s starting to figure it out. He’s playing really well, he’s shooting the ball a lot better.

“Obviously it hasn’t equated to many wins for the Sacramento Kings, but that ain’t really on Darius Acuff,” the four-time NBA champion continued. “But he’s starting to put it together. … I told y’all, I think Acuff can be a special player in this league. He can really score that basketball, and I think he’s starting to figure it out.”

Green added that Acuff will be among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year, along with Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors and Cameron Boozer of the Memphis Grizzlies.

He also gave a shout-out to AJ Dybantsa for finally being healthy and playing well for the Washington Wizards.

Sacramento Kings Linked to Draymond Green

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Warriors Injury Report
GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Draymond Green’s latest comments about Darius Acuff Jr. came at a time when the Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in him.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kings general manager Scott Perry is close with Green due to their Michigan connection.

The Kings could also use Green as a mentor for Acuff. They initially signed Ben Simmons, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon before the start of the season.

During a preseason game between the Warriors and Kings, Green went viral for taking Acuff aside and giving him advice.

Green wanted Acuff to get his teammates involved and avoid having possessions where no one touches the ball but him.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Draymond Green Makes Strong Darius Acuff Jr. Statement Amid Kings Trade Links

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