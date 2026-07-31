Rich Paul Explains Why LeBron James Passed on Spurs, Victor Wembanyama

LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers continues to fuel questions about the teams he could have joined. The San Antonio Spurs emerged as an intriguing possibility among fans after reaching the NBA Finals, but Rich Paul believes James’ arrival could have complicated Victor Wembanyama’s development, Yahoo reports.

“It’s similar to the Knicks,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast. “These are two teams that finished last two teams in the season. Spurs were the runner up. And when you have a guy like Wemby you have to respect his growth, his position on the Spurs. It’s not easy. LeBron James shows up. It just doesn’t matter who you are.”

James ultimately chose Philadelphia after considering how he wanted to spend the final chapter of his career. Paul previously described the free-agency process as an “emotional roller coaster every single day” before James made his decision around 1 a.m.

Victor Wembanyama’s Position Shaped the Spurs Question

The Spurs presented James with another opportunity to join a team capable of competing immediately. However, Paul framed Wembanyama’s place within the organization as a factor that required serious consideration.

Wembanyama stands at the center of San Antonio’s offense, defense and future. Bringing in James would have changed the team’s identity, regardless of the role the veteran intended to play.

Paul previously explained that adding James changes everything for a franchise. His presence can affect the offense, leadership structure and public expectations surrounding every other star on the roster.

“When he comes, he kind of shows you how big or little of a star you actually are,” Paul said while discussing James’ effect on teammates.

That dynamic could have created a difficult balance in San Antonio. The Spurs have built their direction around Wembanyama’s growth as both a player and leader, while James remains one of basketball’s most influential figures at 41.

Paul did not argue that the two players lacked the talent to coexist. His comments instead focused on respecting the position Wembanyama had already earned within the franchise.

The timelines also differed. San Antonio still has a young team developing around its centerpiece. James entered free agency while seeking an immediate opportunity to pursue another championship before retirement.

Philadelphia Gives James a Clear Role Around Its Stars

The Sixers offered a different situation after acquiring Jaylen Brown in a trade involving Paul George. James joined a roster that already featured Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, giving Philadelphia several players capable of carrying the scoring load.

James can focus on organizing that talent.

Shams Charania reported that Philadelphia expects James to spend significant time at point guard in Nick Nurse’s offense. That approach would let Maxey operate away from the ball while James creates opportunities for Brown, Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe.

Draymond Green endorsed the reported plan. He argued that making Maxey responsible for scoring while also keeping every Philadelphia star involved would not position him or the Sixers for success.

Paul similarly called James the league’s best secondary playmaker and said he could help every player on Philadelphia’s roster. He also pointed to James’ established relationship with Maxey, noting that the two have trained together for five years.

Philadelphia must still manage the chemistry that comes with several prominent players sharing one offense. Magic Johnson identified chemistry and defense as the team’s two biggest questions after James signed.

Still, the Sixers present a roster constructed to compete now. San Antonio can continue building around Wembanyama without altering his position, while James begins his final championship pursuit in Philadelphia.