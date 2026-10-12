Ex-Raptors Player Gets Offer From New Team

A former Toronto Raptors second-round pick could soon find a new home. However, it might be outside of the NBA.

According to EuroHoops.net, Christian Koloko is being pursued by the Spain-based club, Kosner Baskonia.

Per the report, Koloko has been extended a formal contract offer. It’s unclear if that will be the next move for the former Raptors big man.

Christian Koloko’s Career Lately

The 26-year-old center is fresh off a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks. He inked that deal back in January 2026,

While splitting time between the Hawks and the College Park Skyhawks, Koloko appeared in 14 games with the Hawks’ primary roster. With 11.1 minutes of action on average, he produced 3.1 points per game, along with 2.6 rebounds per game.

Koloko became a free agent this offseason. He signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to win a spot in training camp. However, the Pelicans waived him late last week, taking away that chance.

Since Koloko can’t sign a two-way contract, he’ll need to wait for a standard deal to come his way. Before it gets too late, Koloko just might decide to take his talents to Europe, where he can build his stock back up.

Christian Koloko’s NBA Run

The Raptors added Koloko as the No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

As a rookie, Koloko appeared in 58 games, picking up 19 starts, with an average of 13.8 minutes on the court. The center produced 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Koloko dealt with health issues early on in his career. He was waived by the team in 2023 and picked up his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024, signing a two-way contract with them.

In 2025, Koloko was waived by the Lakers. He was picked up by the G League squad, the Austin Spurs, before signing multiple 10-day deals with the Memphis Grizzlies. After his 11-game run with the Grizzlies, Koloko ended up in Atlanta to close out the season.