The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams that are interested in acquiring Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis if he is made available.

The Wizards are currently holding the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-11 record, just above the No. 10-ranked Raptors, who are 6-11.

But if Washington decides that it wants to trade Davis, an impending free agent if he declines his $62.7 million player option for next season as expected, then Toronto will be interested.

Raptors Monitoring Anthony Davis

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Raptors, along with the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, are monitoring Davis’s market if the Wizards made him available for trade.

“The Raptors, as a result, continue to be mentioned as a team to watch — along with Golden State and Atlanta after both the Warriors and Hawks were also previously linked with Davis — if Washington ever reaches the point of making the 33-year-old available,” Fischer wrote.

Raptors Looking for Big Man Upgrade

The Raptors have been looking for a big man upgrade for quite some time, as current center Jakob Poeltl is in decline. If the Raptors did manage to swing a trade for Davis, then it would certainly see them parting ways with Poeltl for salary-cap purposes, plus several draft picks.

Even though Davis is not the player that he once was, and even though he has health concerns, he could still be the missing piece for a Raptors team that is hoping to make a deep playoff run this season once superstar Kawhi Leonard is back to full health.

If the Raptors managed to swing a trade for Davis, then putting him with Leonard, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley would give the Raptors a truly elite starting five.

That being said, the Wizards are hoping to keep Davis in the fold this season and would be open to signing him long-term if the feeling is mutual. So we’ll have to see what the Wizards end up doing with Davis, but if he does get put on the trade block, then look for Toronto to be interested.