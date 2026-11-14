Hi, Subscriber

Jazz’s Darryn Peterson Injury Concern Surfaces After Kansas Issues

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Utah Jazz drives against the Houston Rockets during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at Toyota Center on November 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Darryn Peterson’s talent was so clear that the Utah Jazz didn’t hesitate to make him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft despite injury and availability worries in his one year with the Kansas Jayhawks.

And in the early going of Peterson’s NBA career, he has been reliable. The Jazz have trotted him out on the court early and often.

That is, until something happened on Friday night.

Peterson apparently asked to be subbed out of Utah’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. And while that wouldn’t be ideal for anyone, given Peterson’s past, it has awoken the alarm bells just a little bit.

Darryn Peterson Injury Update

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Utah Jazz works against Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at Toyota Center on November 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Jazz beat reporter Ben Anderson reported after Friday’s game that Peterson had “asked out of the game.”

Anderson added: “He’s been carrying a heavy load, and his knee is bothering him a little bit.”

Anderson adds a stat that at least explains the dilemma, although doesn’t solve it: Peterson has played at least 30 minutes in each of the Jazz’s last eight games, which have all come in the last 14 days.

It’s been a jam-packed schedule for Utah, which has relied heavily on Peterson in the backcourt.

He’s looked impressive for the most part, but if injury problems have surfaced, that could change his future outlook.

Darryn Peterson Injury History at Kansas

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 08: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on November 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The original root of Peterson’s injury worries at Kansas came from a scary full-body cramp in the preseason that required hospitalization.

The cramping came back throughout the year and would have Peterson asking to come out of games at inopportune times.

He also later dealt with hamstring and quad issues during his lone season with the Jayhawks.

There wasn’t any specific knee problem reported during Peterson’s freshman year, so if that’s what he’s dealing with now, it seems to be something different. But if there’s any semblance of cramping, that wouldn’t be ideal.

It’s still not a great sign for a youngster to have a nagging knee ailment, and given Peterson’s past, it’s not encouraging in general to have him dealing with an injury.

Given all that Peterson has dealt with, Utah will surely be careful with their prized rookie.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Jazz’s Darryn Peterson Injury Concern Surfaces After Kansas Issues

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Jazz News

More Heavy on Jazz News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x