Jazz’s Darryn Peterson Injury Concern Surfaces After Kansas Issues

Darryn Peterson’s talent was so clear that the Utah Jazz didn’t hesitate to make him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft despite injury and availability worries in his one year with the Kansas Jayhawks.

And in the early going of Peterson’s NBA career, he has been reliable. The Jazz have trotted him out on the court early and often.

That is, until something happened on Friday night.

Peterson apparently asked to be subbed out of Utah’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. And while that wouldn’t be ideal for anyone, given Peterson’s past, it has awoken the alarm bells just a little bit.

Darryn Peterson Injury Update

Jazz beat reporter Ben Anderson reported after Friday’s game that Peterson had “asked out of the game.”

Anderson added: “He’s been carrying a heavy load, and his knee is bothering him a little bit.”

Anderson adds a stat that at least explains the dilemma, although doesn’t solve it: Peterson has played at least 30 minutes in each of the Jazz’s last eight games, which have all come in the last 14 days.

It’s been a jam-packed schedule for Utah, which has relied heavily on Peterson in the backcourt.

He’s looked impressive for the most part, but if injury problems have surfaced, that could change his future outlook.

Below are both times Peterson subbed out in the fourth quarter. At the 9-minute mark, he clearly taps his chest and asks Hardy for the sub. Not as obvious in the second clip, but also not the best angle. https://t.co/i1I5cY6RLd pic.twitter.com/QYwq8w6pn9 — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 14, 2026

Darryn Peterson Injury History at Kansas

The original root of Peterson’s injury worries at Kansas came from a scary full-body cramp in the preseason that required hospitalization.

The cramping came back throughout the year and would have Peterson asking to come out of games at inopportune times.

He also later dealt with hamstring and quad issues during his lone season with the Jayhawks.

There wasn’t any specific knee problem reported during Peterson’s freshman year, so if that’s what he’s dealing with now, it seems to be something different. But if there’s any semblance of cramping, that wouldn’t be ideal.

It’s still not a great sign for a youngster to have a nagging knee ailment, and given Peterson’s past, it’s not encouraging in general to have him dealing with an injury.

Given all that Peterson has dealt with, Utah will surely be careful with their prized rookie.