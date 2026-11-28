Darryn Peterson is quickly learning about life in the NBA.

If you subscribe to the axiom that with every loss comes a lesson, Peterson and the Jazz have learned plenty through their first 20 games, having lost 17 of them.

One lesson he’s learned is that if the 3-pointer isn’t falling, it might be best to attack the rim and get some easy buckets.

In a press conference Saturday, Peterson spoke about just that.

“Kind of got no choice right now,” Peterson said about his lower volume of threes taken over the past few games. “I ain’t really making no threes, so I got to make a way. Yeah, just trying to be aggressive and trying to get to the rim more.”

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Peterson’s Recent 3-point Struggles

Peterson has made only four of his last 29 3-point attempts over the past six games, shooting 13.8% on 4.8 attempts per game. Over his first 14 games, he was averaging 6.4 attempts per game while shooting 35.6%.

In the same span, Peterson averaged 7.2 2-point attempts per game while shooting 58.1%. Through his first 14 games, he averaged 8.6 2-point attempts while shooting 44.2%.

Overall, Peterson is taking three fewer shots per game over the last six games (12 field goal attempts) than he did in his first 14 games (15). He is getting to the free-throw line at a slightly higher rate, averaging 4.8 attempts over his past six games compared with 3.1 through his first 14 games.

Peterson has had to shoulder much of the burden this season, with both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen missing significant time because of injuries.

The Return Of Jusuf Nurkić Should Help a Depleted Utah Frontcourt

The Jazz did just get their starting center, Jusuf Nurkić, back, which, according to Peterson, should help with Utah’s struggling offense. The Jazz currently rank 27th in the league in scoring, averaging 107.8 points per game.

“He made it super easy for me and a lot of other guys. He passes like a point guard and I think we’re kind of on the same page, like early,” Peterson said of Nurkić’s impact after the center returned Friday night. “I hadn’t played with him in a while because he’s been out, but I think the connection is already starting. He knows where we like the ball and gives it to us.”

Utah opened the season splitting its first two games before losing 12 in a row. In what the Jazz hoped would be a season of progression after a few years of tanking, the opposite has transpired through the first quarter of the season.

The Jazz rank 29th in offensive rating (106.9), 19th in defensive rating (114.9) and 26th in net rating (minus-8.0).

Utah, currently riding a four-game losing streak, plays the Suns on Sunday as it looks to get back in the win column.