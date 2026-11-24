A Los Angeles team discussed some trade ideas with a Western Conference squad.

The Utah Jazz have recently engaged in trade discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers, shifting their initial focus from big men toward acquiring wing and forward depth.

According to a report from The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah has “cast a wide net” following a 3–15 start to the 2026-2027 season and has spoken with Los Angeles about multiple players without locking onto one specific target yet.

“One league source told The Tribune that Utah has spoken with the Los Angeles Clippers about a couple of different players,” Shreyas Laddha of The Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to the source, the Jazz initially reached out about various Clippers bigs, but the focus has shifted to wing depth.”

“The source noted that Utah didn’t have specific players in mind, but the Jazz have “cast a wide net.”

Clippers Have Been Shopping Their Forwards

This aligns with separate league reports from NBA insider Marc Stein indicating that the Clippers are positioned as major sellers ahead of the Feb. 11 trade deadline. The Clippers are reportedly starting veterans including forwards Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr., and Max Strus to showcase them for trade offers and recoup lost draft capital.

While no deal is imminent, any potential agreement between Utah and Los Angeles is expected to take shape after Dec. 15, when players signed during the 2026 offseason become eligible to be traded.

The Jazz have been decimated by injuries early in the season, losing their entire starting frontcourt and key depth pieces.

The trouble began before opening night when center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a partial plantar plate tear in his right foot, sidelining him through late November as he worked back toward a re-evaluation.

Shortly into the campaign, Jaren Jackson Jr. went down with a torn MCL in his right knee during a late-October matchup against Memphis, carrying a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline that keeps him out until mid-December.

The blow to Utah’s lineup worsened in early November when star forward Lauri Markkanen sustained two non-displaced fractures in his right hand against Dallas, ruling him out for at least a month.

Backup center Jaxson Hayes has been sidelined intermittently with recurring left knee strains, while guard Keyonte George also missed time earlier in November with an ankle sprain.

This wave of health setbacks has forced Utah to lean on young talent like Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson alongside reserve bigs Mo Bamba, Kyle Filipowski, and Tony Bradley.

Jazz Coach Talks About Team’s Wave Of Injuries

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy has emphasized resilience and accountability while navigating a severe wave of early-season injuries to key frontcourt players.

“I’m not sure that I can. I think that has to come from within,” Hardy said on how the team plans to recover from injury woes.

“Each person, we all have a responsibility to bring our best self to the team every day. Nobody gets to make an excuse. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. I’m not sure it’s a big pep talk. I think this is something where everybody has to take a look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, I need to raise my level.’ If everybody does that, we’ll be fine.”

Right now, the hope for the Jazz is for the injuries to subside so they can deliver on early-season projections of possibly reaching the play-in tournament.