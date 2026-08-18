Arizona Cardinals Are Facing Bleak Future

The Arizona Cardinals are officially entering a new era.

Arizona is going into the 2026 season with a new quarterback, new coach, and a roster predicated on youth. Some signs are pointing towards a bright future, although there are reasons to remain skeptical.

A panel of ESPN experts ranked the Cardinals 32nd in the league for the next three seasons, which doesn’t paint a pretty picture for Arizona.

Take a dive into the roster situation, coaching, and front office shape-up below.

Arizona’s Roster Has Some Promise

The Cardinals are doing quite well roster wise, at least relative to as devoid of talent as the narrative is pushing them to be.

For starters, Paris Johnson Jr. is already shaping up to be a franchise tackle heading into his fourth season. Rostering an exceptional left tackle is crucial to a team that is building towards contention. Isaac Seumalo is one of the most underrated signings of the offseason as well. The former Pittsburgh Steeler ranked 12th at the guard position in 2025 according to PFF.

There’s promise at the skill positions as well. Jeremiyah Love is an immediate blue-chip player as the third overall pick in April’s draft. Trey McBride is quite arguably the best tight end in football after eclipsing 1,200 receiving yards in 2025. Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. remains an enticing duo, with hopes that a new offensive coaching staff unlocks the potential that the latter possesses.

The defensive side of the ball is a much more pointed question. Josh Sweat remains out of commission due to injury. He is perhaps the most balanced player on the defensive side of the ball, earning a run grade of nearly 70 a season ago according to PFF. Budda Baker is perceived to be declining, but is still a stalwart for the defense. Outside of this, Will Johnson, Walter Nolen, and Garrett Williams are players that have an ability to take off in 2026.

Cardinals’ Coaching & Front Office Facing Questions

The coaching staff is showing promise in following a Jonathan Gannon-led operation that fell flat in year three.

However, questions are still running amok.

Mike LaFleur has put together a mixed bag as an NFL assistant, including a rough tenure with the New York Jets. The positive is that Arizona is appearing to be more connected as a team during preseason play. LaFleur is also calling a much more tight, creative offense compared to Drew Petzing. Offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis carry their own sets of questions as well – including whether either is adaptable enough to face the present-day league.

General manager Monti Ossenfort is facing extensive pressure himself. The Gannon hire didn’t quite work out, while numerous draft picks resulted in swing-and-misses. The leash that Ossenfort is on currently is rather short, which murks the picture in this aspect.

Arizona’s Quarterback Situation Can Change Everything

Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck is instilling hope that Arizona’s quarterback woes can finally be solved.

Arizona is also projected to finish near the bottom of the league standings this season. This opens the door for the franchise to select another quarterback in April.

Arch Manning (Texas), Dante Moore (Oregon), and Darian Mensah (Miami) are all tantalizing talents. Arizona’s front office nailing the quarterback position is the key to fully recovering as a franchise moving forward, particularly in a brutal division.